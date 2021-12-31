Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea sit second and Liverpool third heading into Sunday's meeting at Stamford Bridge

When the fixtures dropped this was billed as a potentially crucial clash in deciding where the Premier League title might end up, but Chelsea welcome Liverpool in what now looks like a race for second.

Manchester City could be 11 points clear by the time the sides meet on Sunday.

But surely you can pick a combined Chelsea and Liverpool XI that would pip Pep Guardiola's runaway leaders?

Pick the best stars in red and blue for your side in the selector below.

