Green (centre) is congratulated by Linfield team-mates after scoring one of his two goals against Dungannon Swifts on 30 October

Linfield have confirmed that striker Matthew Green has left the club.

A statement released by the Irish Premiership champions on Wednesday said the 34-year-old's contract had "been terminated by mutual consent".

Green, who joined the Blues in August, has returned home to England

The former Birmingham City forward scored five goals in 17 appearances for the league leaders and last featured for Linfield in a 3-0 Premiership win at Glenavon on 27 November.

His last goal for the club came in October when he bagged a double in a 3-0 home win over Dungannon Swifts.

The highlight of his time with David Healy's outfit came in September when he scored the opener in a 3-0 win over Belfast rivals Glentoran at the Oval.

"We wish the player well in his future career and thank him for his contribution to the club," said Linfield in a tweet.

With Green having departed and Billy Chadwick having returned to his parent club Hull City with a serious knee injury, Healy is understood to be looking to bolster his striking options in the upcoming January transfer window.

The prolific Christy Manzinga has scored 17 goals in all competitions for the south Belfast club this season.