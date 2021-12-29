Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Jordan Davies has scored four goals in his last four appearances

Phil Parkinson says the loss of influential midfielder Jordan Davies to a shoulder injury is a "huge blow" for Wrexham.

Davies was forced off during Wrexham's National League win at Altrincham on Tuesday, 28 December.

The 23-year-old Wrexham academy product has scored eight goals in 20 appearances this season.

"He has dislocated his shoulder so that's a blow for us," said Wrexham boss Parkinson.

"Straight away the message came that he had done something serious, so it's a huge blow because he has been right at the top of his game."

Wrexham's 2-0 triumph at Altrincham - their fifth successive away victory - saw them climb to third in the table, just a point behind leaders Chesterfield.

They next go to promotion rivals Notts County on Sunday, 2 January.

"Momentum is with us," Parkinson added. "We are a team who I feel will get better in the second half of the season."

Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are hoping to strengthen their squad in January ahead of what they hope will be a sustained promotion push.

But Parkinson says the number of clubs currently being affected by Covid-19 could mean a difficult transfer window.

"What you find with the Covid situation, people are suddenly saying we are not letting anybody go," he said.

"Three or four weeks ago a few [players] were surplus to requirements, but now everyone is panicking a bit about the numbers.

"It's going to be more challenging than we originally thought but we'll meet that challenge and hopefully we can add to what we've got."