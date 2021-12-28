Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal's game against Wolves on Tuesday was postponed because of an outbreak of coronavirus in Bruno Lage's squad

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will miss the Premier League match against Manchester City on 1 January after testing positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

Assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round will take charge at Emirates Stadium.

Defenders Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles missed the 5-0 win over Norwich on 26 December after testing positive.

Arteta tested positive in March 2020.

"Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well," read an Arsenal statement.

Arsenal, who have won their past four league games, are fourth in the table, 12 points behind leaders City.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard and Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira missed matches over the Christmas period following positive tests.