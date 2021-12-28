Rangers are leading the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons, who is entering the final six months of his contract, and have opened talks with super agent Mino Raiola about signing the 18-year-old at the end of the season, according to Spanish outlet AS. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Rangers will not take up the option to recall centre-half Nikola Katic from his season-long loan with Hajduk Split during January, but the 25-year-old Croat still hopes his long-term future remains at Ibrox. (Football Scotland) external-link

Scotland centre-half John Souttar has decided that his future lies away from Heart of Midlothian and the 25-year-old, who has been offered a new deal but is interesting Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City, will hold talks with interested parties in person during the Scottish Premiership's three-week winter break. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson insists it will require big-money offers to persuade the club to part with central defenders John Souttar and Craig Halkett during the January transfer window. (Daily Record) external-link

Having secured Motherwell striker Tony Watt on a pre-contract agreement, Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts says he might have to look for short-term fix to add to his strike force if he cannot secure the 27-year-old's transfer during January. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Dundee United will fend off January interest for the likes of goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and midfielder Jeando Fuchs. (The Courier) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has welcomed the appointment of Michael Nicholson as Celtic chief executive on a permanent basis, pointing out that he had been the "driving force" behind recent transfer business while in interim charge. (The National) external-link

The Scottish FA compliance officer is to investigate claims the Scottish Professional Football League breached SFA rules during its dispute with Rangers over the cinch sponsorship deal. The move follows talks between legal advisers for Park's of Hamilton - the luxury coach hire firm that is owned by Ibrox chairman Douglas Park and is a commercial partner of the Glasgow club - and the SFA. (The Herald) external-link

Nine Scottish clubs not involved in European competition - Aberdeen, Dundee United, Motherwell, Hibs, Ross County, St Johnstone, St Mirren and relegated Hamilton Academical and Kilmarnock - will receive £250,000 each from Uefa for youth development schemes. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Ross County will train in Edinburgh during the winter break after shelving plans to travel to Spain. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibernian are still weighing up whether to contest the notice of complaint about Ryan Porteous with the centre-half facing a two-match suspension for allegedly following through on Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez during last Wednesday's victory over the Dons at Easter Road. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Celtic midfielder Karamoko Dembele will return to Celtic's first-team training next week after long-term injury. (Football Scotland) external-link