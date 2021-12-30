Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Shropshire-born Taylor Gardner-Hickman began playing football with Brewood Juniors before going on the books at West Brom at the age of seven

West Bromwich Albion defender Taylor Gardner-Hickman has marked his 20th birthday by signing a new deal.

The Telford-born Baggies academy graduate has penned a four-and-a-half year contract, tying him to The Hawthorns until the summer of 2026.

After his senior debut against Arsenal in the EFL Cup in August, he has made five league appearances since his full league start against Hull in November.

"I've been at West Brom since I was seven," he told BBC Radio WM.

"I watched when I began coming to games and to be now be on the pitch is an unbelievable feeling."

Gardner-Hickman has so far been used at right wing-back - but admits he is adaptable.

"I've played in a lot of positions coming up through the club but, as long as I'm on the pitch, I'll try to do a job wherever I'm picked to the best of my ability," he added.

"When the gaffer first gave me my chance he said it was down to how hard I had been working.

"Thankfully it came and I've been fortunate enough to be around the squad for a while now.

"When we found out that there was going to be a new deal on the table, we were all speechless. I wanted to get pen to paper straight away."