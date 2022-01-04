League Cup: Can you name all winners of the competition?
It is the first leg of the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup this week as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham bid to reach the final.
Liverpool could reach a record ninth final should they progress, while no side has finished runner-up more times than Arsenal in the competition's history.
Can you name all the EFL Cup winners since the first final in 1961? You have three minutes...
Can you name all the EFL Cup winners?
|Rank
|Hint
|Club
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23