Ben Chilwell had to be helped from the pitch during Chelsea's Champions League win over Juventus in November

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season, as he is likely to need knee surgery.

The England left-back, 25, suffered anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage during Chelsea's 4-0 Champions League win against Juventus on 23 November.

Chelsea initially decided to let the defender begin rehabilitation work in the hope he could return without surgery.

He has three goals and one assist in six Premier League games this season.

An initial scan revealed Chilwell had sustained a partial ACL tear, and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said at the time that "the next six weeks will tell the story" on whether he would require surgery.