Hamilton Academical have asked for Wednesday's Scottish Championship game away to leaders Arbroath to be postponed over a lack of fit players.

The Scottish Professional Football League says no decision has been reached as yet and discussions with the club are ongoing.

Accies say they have been hit badly with injuries and Covid-19 issues.

Raith Rovers' match at home to Queen of the South has already been postponed on the request of the visitors.

The Dumfries club reported that a Covid outbreak, plus injuries, had left them with eight fit players over the age of 18.

Currently, the SPFL ruling is that clubs must play if they have 13 fit registered players - of which at least one must be a goalkeeper, 11 must be outfield players and 10 must be 18 or over.

Should the match at Gayfield follow in being postponed, it would leave just three of a scheduled five second-tier fixtures going ahead on Wednesday.

Dick Campbell's surprise packages Arbroath have a three-point lead going into those games after three victories in a row extended their unbeaten run to 11 games.

Second-top Inverness Caledonian Thistle had their game on Sunday against Partick Thistle postponed because of a Covid outbreak at the Highland club, but they expected to be able to fulfil their midweek game.

Billy Dodds' side travel to face a Dunfermline Athletic side sitting second bottom after four games without a win under new manager John Hughes, culminating in Sunday's 3-0 home loss to Arbroath, but who won 2-1 at Caledonian Stadium in November and drew 0-0 with Caley Thistle at East End Park in September.

