Will Hamilton be at Arbroath's Gayfield Park on Wednesday?

Hamilton Academical have asked for Wednesday's Scottish Championship game away to leaders Arbroath to be postponed over a lack of fit players.

The Scottish Professional Football League says no decision has been reached as yet and discussions with the club are ongoing.

Accies say they have been hit badly with injuries and Covid-19 issues.

Raith Rovers' match at home to Queen of the South has already been postponed on the request of the visitors.

The Dumfries club reported that a Covid outbreak, plus injuries, had left them with eight fit players over the age of 18.

Currently, the SPFL ruling is that clubs must play if they have 13 fit registered players - of which at least one must be a goalkeeper, 11 must be outfield players and 10 must be aged 18 or over.

Should the match at Gayfield follow in being postponed, it would leave just three of a scheduled five second-tier fixtures going ahead on Wednesday.

Dick Campbell's surprise packages Arbroath have a three-point lead going into those games after three victories in a row extended their unbeaten run to 11 games.

Second-top Inverness Caledonian Thistle had their game on Sunday against Partick Thistle postponed because of a Covid outbreak at the Highland club, but they expected to be able to fulfil their midweek game.

Billy Dodds' side travel to face a Dunfermline Athletic side sitting second bottom after four games without a win under new manager John Hughes, culminating in Sunday's 3-0 home loss to Arbroath, but who won 2-1 at Caledonian Stadium in November and drew 0-0 with Caley Thistle at East End Park in September.

Kilmarnock, two points behind Caley Thistle, will at the very least overtake Rovers with a win over bottom of the table Greenock Morton should they earn a second straight victory under caretaker James Fowler after the sacking of Tommy Wright following Sunday's 3-2 win in Hamilton.

The Ayrshire side have already beaten Morton, who have gone five league games without a win, twice in the Championship this season after also edging out the Greenock visitors on penalties in the League Cup.

Meanwhile, fifth-top Partick host an Ayr United side who are without an away win in six games and who they have already beaten 4-0 twice this season.

However, Ayr arrive having beaten Raith 2-0 at home last time out in their first game under interim manager David White after Jim Duffy's exit.