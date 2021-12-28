Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Anthony Martial has started just two Premier League games this season

Manchester United have rejected a loan offer from Sevilla for Anthony Martial.

On Wednesday the France striker, 26, told interim boss Ralf Rangnick that he wants to leave the club.

However, Rangnick said that will only happen if a deal presents itself that suits United.

Sevilla thought they could get Martial during January's transfer window but it is understood the offer only covered half of his wages, which are thought to be around £150,000 a week.

United are yet to decide if they will let Martial leave on loan in the first place and they will only do so for a deal that brings in a loan fee and covers all of the player's wages.

Martial signed for United in 2015 from Monaco for £36m, making him the world's most expensive teenage footballer at the time.

He has scored 79 goals in 268 appearances for the Red Devils but has become a fringe player following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho.

He has not featured in any games since Rangnick took charge and has made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season.