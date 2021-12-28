Blackburn Rovers, who have also targeted Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Hedges, have opened pre-contract talks to land Heart of Midlothian centre-half John Souttar on a summer free, but the 25-year-old Scotland international is likely to have offers from English Championship rivals Stoke City and Nottingham Forest, while Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with interest. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Cedric Itten, Rangers' 24-year-old Swiss striker, has no intention of cutting short his season-long loan move to Greuther Furth despite the promoted side sitting bottom of the German Bundesliga with the worst record of any side in Europe's top-flight leagues. (Daily Record)

Francis Amuzu, the 22-year-old winger who has been linked with Rangers, scored as a substitute in Anderlecht's 7-0 thrashing of Beerschot in the Belgian Jupiler League on Monday as Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland also came on at half-time for the league's bottom side. (The Scotsman)

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has admitted that the Scottish Premiership leaders may not conduct any transfer business during the January window - but stressed that he does not want to go into the second half of the season with a smaller squad. (The Herald)

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been assured that none of the nine players who are out of contract with Rangers this summer will be sold during January. (Scottish Sun)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has contingency plans in place should Rangers lose any of their top players during January, with Southampton keen on midfielder Joe Aribo, Everton remaining interested in right-back Nathan Patterson, winger Ryan Kent on the radar of several clubs in England as playmaker Ianis Hagi is being watched from Serie A clubs while left-back Borna Barisic and striker Alfredo Morelos could attract interest. (Daily Record)

Rangers are poised to recall midfielder Ben Williamson from his loan spell at Livingston because of limited playing time with their Premiership rivals, with the 20-year-old likely to be heading for Raith Rovers until the summer. (Football Scotland)

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown has made "considerable funds" available to Callum Davidson to make signings during January as the manager looks to steer the Perth side off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. (The Courier)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has no plans to take any days off during the winter break as he ramps up his side's Scottish title bid. (Scottish Sun)

St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has urged the Scottish Professional Football League to review its emergency Covid-19 rules during the winter shutdown and warned it that the current protocols are putting players at risk of injury. (The National)

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins has criticised the SPFL for forcing his side to play their Boxing Day fixture against Aberdeen with only four substitutes, including two goalkeepers and 40-year-old assistant manager Dave Mackay, in their 2-1 loss. (Scottish Daily Express)