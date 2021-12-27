Kylian Mbappe & Robert Lewandowski voice concerns over a biennial World Cup

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski (left) and France forward Kylian Mbappe
Robert Lewandowski (left) and Kylian Mbappe were speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards

France striker Kylian Mbappe and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski have voiced concerns over holding a World Cup every two years.

Fifa has proposed a biennial World Cup rather than holding it every four years as part of a revamped calendar.

The governing body told delegates at a summit that a biennial World Cup would generate more than £3.3bn in additional revenue over a four-year cycle.

"The World Cup is the World Cup," said Paris St-Germain forward Mbappe.

"It's a special thing because it's something [held] every four years."

Uefa, Europe's major leagues and South American football's governing body Conmebol have opposed the plans.

Caf, the African governing body, has given its backing.

"[It is] the best thing, the best competition in the world," added 23-year-old Mbappe, who helped France win the 2018 World Cup.

"If you hold it every two years, it can start to be normal to play [in the] World Cup. I want to say that's not normal. That [should be] something amazing.

"We play over 60 games in a year. You have Euros, the World Cup, now the Nations League - so many competitions. We are happy to play but when it's too much, it's too much. We have to recover, we have to stay relaxed.

"If people want to see quality in the game, the emotion, to see what makes the beauty of football, I think we have to respect the health of players."

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski echoed Mbappe's concerns over the demands on players if a World Cup was held on a biennial basis, with both speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards.

"We have so many games every year, so many tough weeks, not only the games but preparation for the season, preparation for the big tournaments," said the 33-year-old.

"If you want to offer something special, something different, we also need a break.

"If we have a World Cup every two years, the expectation is the time where footballers play at a high level will go down ... It is physically and mentally impossible."

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 23:22

    Hell, why not have it twice a year ...

    Cant see how it would fit in with olympics, euros, afcon, concaf and everyone else ... let alone player welfare

    But then it's everyone elses problem,isn't it FiFa!

  • Comment posted by Dan the Monkey, today at 23:21

    Wouldn’t be interested because of the devalued spectacle and would boycott because it’s being driven by greed.

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 23:21

    A disgusting idea to play every two years. Led by money money money. The beautiful game looks more and more pig ugly being run by the very people who are supposed to protect the game.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 23:20

    Biennial World Cup - as stupid an idea as the ESL.

  • Comment posted by Teleport, today at 23:19

    They should have world cups every year.

    Football played 24hrs a day. Each more climatic

    • Reply posted by bozo1234, today at 23:24

      bozo1234 replied:
      New name ?

  • Comment posted by Coated, today at 23:19

    I’d rather see a league all stars tournament. Surely that would tell you who had the best league

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 23:17

    At least FIFA was honest (for once!) - £3.3bn. Lets devalue the competition even more and make it annual. What happens to all the other bi-annuals? Oh, there not FIFA competitions.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 23:12

    Just how would a World Cup every two years fit in with schedules for the many other events which take place (ie Olympics)?

    And even though I am a sports' fan, why should tv schedules for other programmes be disrupted every two years just to watch football?

    People will just get fed up it if it is repeated every two years.

    • Reply posted by Teleport, today at 23:16

      Teleport replied:
      People will just get fed up it if it is repeated every two years.

      I see this only as a good thing.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 23:10

    There needs to be less international football not more.

  • Comment posted by RedEnvoy, today at 23:09

    Every 4 years is ideal, leave it as is & in the summer...

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 23:19

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      And dont sell it to alledgedly oppressive regiemes with questionable human rights practices who move it to the winter

  • Comment posted by Dessietrevor, today at 23:09

    They won't stop monetizing football until they've put everyone off watching it.

  • Comment posted by Steve A, today at 23:07

    Ludicrous idea that will devalue the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by buffy the vampire layer, today at 23:15

      buffy the vampire layer replied:
      Agreed when would they fit all these tournaments in players already having issues with burnout would mean them finishing the season then having either the euros or World Cup most years

  • Comment posted by vanPietro, today at 23:07

    The trouble with the World Cup is the so-called minnows participate as cannon fodder; at least at the Euros all the teams are of reasonably equal status. Better to scrap the World Cup altogether and let the Euro winners take on the South American champs for the overall title

  • Comment posted by Del-boy, today at 23:07

    Not only does it reduce the specialness of
    the event by holding it biennially as discussed above, but it also undermines and destroys all previous World Cup records and legacies.

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 23:06

    People are deluded if they think football is for the fans.
    The fans are a cash cow to fifa to be milked.
    3.5 billion will have them all fighting to get their snouts in the trough

  • Comment posted by Not My Real Pseudonym, today at 23:06

    They're about to turn the World Cup into the World Club Championship and gives a monkey's about that?

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 23:06

    All about the money. Hope football bottoms out soon.

  • Comment posted by BouncyMermaid, today at 23:04

    Not wanted, not needed, just pure greed.

    I also, in particular, do not like the red herring "this will help develop countries in need" pretense to make this happen.

    FIFA generates enough money to help. Utter lies, greed and corruption.

    Atleast the world cup next year is held in a respectable, reputable country that has a wealth of football history...

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 23:07

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Played in historic stadia that were built by hard working Qatari craftsmen

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 23:04

    “The governing body told delegates at a summit that a biennial World Cup would generate more than £3.3bn in additional revenue over a four-year cycle.“

    Ah, and there was me thinking the primary reason would be for the good of the sport, very naive.

