Kylian Mbappe & Robert Lewandowski voice concerns over a biennial World Cup

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski (left) and France forward Kylian Mbappe
Robert Lewandowski (left) and Kylian Mbappe were speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards

France striker Kylian Mbappe and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski have voiced concerns over holding a World Cup every two years.

Fifa has proposed a biennial World Cup rather than holding it every four years as part of a revamped calendar.

The governing body told delegates at a summit that a biennial World Cup would generate more than £3.3bn in additional revenue over a four-year cycle.

"The World Cup is the World Cup," said Paris St-Germain forward Mbappe.

"It's a special thing because it's something [held] every four years."

Uefa, Europe's major leagues and South American football's governing body Conmebol have opposed the plans.

Caf, the African governing body, has given its backing.

"[It is] the best thing, the best competition in the world," added 23-year-old Mbappe, who helped France win the 2018 World Cup.

"If you hold it every two years, it can start to be normal to play [in the] World Cup. I want to say that's not normal. That [should be] something amazing.

"We play over 60 games in a year. You have Euros, the World Cup, now the Nations League - so many competitions. We are happy to play but when it's too much, it's too much. We have to recover, we have to stay relaxed.

"If people want to see quality in the game, the emotion, to see what makes the beauty of football, I think we have to respect the health of players."

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski echoed Mbappe's concerns over the demands on players if a World Cup was held on a biennial basis, with both speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards.

"We have so many games every year, so many tough weeks, not only the games but preparation for the season, preparation for the big tournaments," said the 33-year-old.

"If you want to offer something special, something different, we also need a break.

"If we have a World Cup every two years, the expectation is the time where footballers play at a high level will go down ... It is physically and mentally impossible."

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by aceandinho, today at 23:55

    I prefer to have a competition that means something played rather than these Nation leagues, europa conference rubbish.

    If it means less qualifying games too great!

    And if some how more countries, who have no chance of going have more chance great!

    But every 2 years seems abit much, maybe every 3, World Cup, Continent Cup, Summer off, repeat.

  • Comment posted by RA, today at 23:54

    Voice your concerns about something requiring intellect and compassion. Tomfoolery.

  • Comment posted by drgml, today at 23:54

    In my view, a biennial World Cup devalues the spirit of the competition - player welfare matters but so does the threat to existing competitions such as the Euros, South American & African championships - Olympics(?) , untold environmental consequences, increased risk for workers in host countries (human rights?) to build stadia & infrastructure - but it has economic benefits for FIFA right?

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 23:53

    Brilliant to see a comments section where everyone is united in their objection to this ludicrous idea.

  • Comment posted by drgaryg, today at 23:53

    buT ArSEnE saYS It iS a gOoD IDEa anD hE wAS a geNYuSs coS ARsenAl wIlL nEvEr FinISH 4Th

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 23:51

    Cash grab nothing else

  • Comment posted by JonH, today at 23:51

    Let’s face it Qatar WC was granted through corruption and built on actual modern slavery (total deaths will never be known). Few people will even blink an eye, especially sponsors. If FIFA want the 3.3 billion from biannual WC that’s what will happen.

  • Comment posted by Sparts, today at 23:38

    For FIFA, its always, only ever about the money.

  • Comment posted by empirix , today at 23:37

    Greed nothing more. Ruining everything these days! Every 4 years is perfect, leave it alone.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 23:33

    There's already too much football now. We need less of it not more

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 23:33

    A World cup every two years, a great idea.........................NOT!!!

  • Comment posted by Boom123, today at 23:32

    Wenger and his stupid idea.

  • Comment posted by Fed Up, today at 23:32

    Too many competitions on the circuit, competitions that interfere with domestic football leagues. Reduce the competitions or like rugby, make team still play domestic league fixtures when internationals are being played. Supporters pay to see domestic games and not so much international fixtures.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 23:29

    A bad idea that need to be put to rest forever.

  • Comment posted by drama docu, today at 23:28

    Increasing the number of teams is an equally ridiculous idea. A 48 team world cup would see two teams from Oceania qualify. The 2nd best team there lost 7-1 to new Zealand. Teams should be there on merit not to just include more teams

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 23:34

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      Fair point but I like supporting the underdog. Don't forget Cameroon many years ago with Roger Milla - a breath of fresh air.

  • Comment posted by Charlotte, today at 23:28

    Africa may back it for financial reasons but for footballing reasons, when was the last time an African country reached the semi finals? It's like asking Qatar to host the World Cup. Oh wait!

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 23:28

    I think the best World Cups were when we had 16 teams. We need less not more. With 16 teams every group is a group of death. I am more concerned about a 48 team World Cup. Rather than every 2 years which is dumb.

  • Comment posted by Alan Honeybilk, today at 23:27

    Sorry Mbappe, Eufa are only interested in one thing' MONEY'.
    If the World Cup is every two years it will lose its value.Still,never mind
    the money grabbing Eefa chancers will be rolling in it.

  • Comment posted by gifmonkey, today at 23:26

    Wenger is like the elderly relative who needs to take up gardening

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 23:26

    I wonder what the "World Cup Icons" like Pele, Johan et al would say if asked? I think we all know what the answer would be.

