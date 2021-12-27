Last updated on .From the section European Football

During half-time, flares were thrown back and forth between fans in one stand, with fans then entering the pitch when police and security tried to intervene

Lyon and Paris FC have been thrown out of the French Cup after their match was abandoned because of crowd trouble.

The game at second tier side Paris FC on 17 December was interrupted by incidents in the stands, fans on the pitch and fireworks thrown.

It was abandoned at half-time with the score 1-1.

The French Football Federation's disciplinary commission also fined Paris FC 10,000 euros (£8,400) and Lyon 52,000 euros (£44,000).

Lyon have already had a point deducted for crowd trouble in a home Ligue 1 match against Marseille this season.

The match was abandoned after Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

French football has been marred by crowd trouble this season.

Marseille's game at Nice in August was also abandoned when Payet threw a bottle back into the crowd, causing fans to storm the pitch.

Marseille midfielder Valentin Roniger suffered a cut lip when he was hit with a bottle at the season opener at Montpellier.

And the second half of the northern derby between RC Lens and Lille in September was delayed by about half an hour after rival fans threw objects at each other.