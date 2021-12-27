Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dundee manager James McPake (centre) said it was "atrocious" the SPFL made his Covid-hit side face Aberdeen on Sunday

The SPFL has robustly defended its Covid postponement policy, arguing it must be applied consistently to protect "the integrity of the league" and ensure the season can be completed.

Dundee and St Mirren criticised the rule - introduced at the start of the campaign - after having recent call-off requests rejected amid Covid outbreaks.

Clubs with 13 players over 18, including a goalkeeper, must play.

The SPFL says the criteria - agreed to by clubs - provides "certainty".

Dundee manager James McPake said it was "embarrassing for Scottish football" that his side's game at Aberdeen on Sunday went ahead.

McPake named a squad of 15 - including 40-year-old assistant Dave Mackay - after six players were ruled out through Covid.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin recommended to his board that they refuse to play against Celtic last week after the club failed to get two matches postponed.

Now the SPFL has issued a statement to "clear up misconceptions" about the postponement policy and confirm it will not be changed during the season in the interests of "sporting fairness".

"The SPFL has repeatedly demonstrated that we will postpone matches when the criteria is met - with 10 league matches this season postponed already," said company secretary and director of operations Calum Beattie.

"Failure to administer the policy consistently could lead to clubs choosing not to fulfil specific fixtures, which would have massive implications for sporting fairness, increase pressure on other clubs and threaten the ability to complete the season.

"It is an essential cornerstone of the game that scheduled fixtures must be played when teams fulfil the necessary criteria.

"Failure to do so would undermine the integrity of the league, threaten completion of the season and certainly cause far more problems than it would solve.

"If we are to complete the season as scheduled, clubs playing when their playing resources are stretched is, very regrettably, going to be a necessity."

The Premiership winter break began after Sunday's games, having been brought forward from 4 January because of crowds being capped at 500 amid a surge in Covid cases. The three lower leagues are continuing as scheduled.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle, whose Championship game with Partick Thistle on Sunday was postponed because of Covid issues, have confirmed they have enough players available to fulfil Wednesday's match at Dunfermline Athletic.

"I'll have most of them back [from isolation], if not all," said manager Billy Dodds.

"Most managers will have to plan for it because you're going to have to suffer it at some point.

"It's not ideal, we'll be putting players on the pitch who have not trained as much, but it's needs must."