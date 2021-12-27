Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ten-man Glentoran salvaged a draw with leaders Linfield at Windsor Park to stay level on points with their derby rivals at the league summit.

Trai Hume scored with a composed finish on 36 minutes, then Conor McMenamin was sent-off for a foul on Jimmy Callacher, both players having to retire hurt.

Jay Donnelly levelled with a header from Hrvoje Plum's delivery.

Ballymena United defeated Coleraine 2-1, nine-man Glenavon beat Portadown 1-0 and Larne saw off Carrick Rangers 3-1.

The scheduled games between Cliftonville and Crusaders at Solitude and Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon Swifts were postponed on Monday morning because of Covid-19 related issues.

Honours shared in battle of top two

In the much-anticipated top-two meeting at Windsor Park, it was Glentoran who found their rhythm early on.

They could have taken the lead inside the opening 10 minutes when McMenamin flicked a header through to Jay Donnelly, whose dinked effort was brilliantly cleared off the line by the backtracking Hume.

The Blues regrouped, however, and sought to trouble the Glens defence by peppering their box with crosses, with Callacher heading Kyle McClean's ball just wide.

Linfield continued to find space down the left and found the opener when Matthew Clarke spotted Hume's dash to the back post, delivering a pinpoint cross for the youngster to lift a superb first-time shot into the roof of Aaron McCarey's net.

After Glentoran boss Mick McDermott decided against making a half-time change, Linfield picked up where they left off with McCarey denying Jordan Stewart before Joe Crowe atoned for conceding possession by racing back to thwart Christy Manzinga as the Blues top scorer looked to pull the trigger.

The major flashpoint arrived on the hour when McMenamin and Callacher collided near the sideline, resulting in a straight red card for the Glentoran forward as he was stretchered off.

Callacher was unable to continue and perhaps his absence in the Linfield backline was felt when Donnelly rose to meet Hrvoje Plum's free-kick and put the visitors back on level terms, within five minutes of Stewart squandering a chance to double the Blues' lead.

From there, Linfield pushed for the winner, but were denied by McCarey, who pushed a Cameron Palmer effort over the bar before gathering a Hume cross at the second time of asking having initially spilled it in what proved to be the final act of a gripping derby clash.

The result leaves the teams locked on 43 points, two ahead of Cliftonville, who have a game in hand.

Late Parkhouse winner for Ballymena

David Parkhouse poked home Brendan Barr's left-wing cross in the 90th minute to claim all three points for Ballymena in their derby encounter with Coleraine.

The striker's first goal for the club after a long period out with injury ensured his side moved to within two points of their sixth-placed opponents in the league table.

The hosts took the lead in the fourth minute when Kenny Kane flicked on Sam Johnston's long kick and Paul McElroy ran through to deliver a clinical low left-foot finish into the bottom corner past Gareth Deane.

Conor McKendry, Stephen O'Donnell and Aaron Traynor all went close for the visitors before substitute James McLaughlin ran on to McKendry's assist and lobbed goalkeeper Sam Johnston on the hour mark.

Deane was stretchered off after landing awkwardly and McKendry also had to be taken off after being injured in the build-up to Ballymena's winner.

Nine-man Glenavon see off Portadown

Glenavon claimed their first Boxing Day away win against Portadown for 54 years with a 1-0 success, despite having two players sent off in the first half.

Portadown had the ball in the net early on through Oisin Conaty but the effort was ruled out for a push by the winger on defender Sean Ward.

A disappointing opening half burst into life on 38 minutes when Peter Campbell played a neat one-two with Matthew Fitzpatrick inside the Portadown penalty area before slotting the ball past keeper Jethren Barr.

The game had barely restarted before Campbell's joy turned to despair when he was shown a straight red card by referee Keith Kennedy for a challenge on Barney McKeown.

Glenavon's numerical disadvantage became even greater five minutes later when they were reduced to nine men after Robert Garrett was dismissed for a tackle on Michael Ruddy in the centre circle.

Despite having two men extra for the entire second period, the home side rarely looked like breaking down their resolute opponents, with a tame header from Lee Bonis straight at Glenavon keeper James Taylor the best they could muster.

Larne move fourth with comeback victory

Larne moved up to fourth in the Premiership after coming from behind to beat Carrick Rangers 3-1 in the east Antrim derby.

David Cushley gave the Taylor's Avenue hosts a deserved 32nd-minute lead from a penalty after Stewart Nixon was tripped in the box.

The goal sparked Larne into life and they levelled six minutes later when an unmarked Tomas Cosgrove headed in at the back-post from Ben Doherty's corner.

Ronan Hale made it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time by firing a low 20-yard shot off the post and into the Rangers net.

A scrappy second-half followed but Larne sealed the points six minutes from time as Doherty beat the offside to set up David McDaid for a simple finish.

It's a return to winning ways for Tiernan Lynch's side after two defeats while it's a sixth loss on the trot for ninth-placed Carrick.