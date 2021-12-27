Last updated on .From the section Irish

Warrenpoint Town were scheduled to meet Dungannon Swifts at Milltown

Two Irish Premiership games scheduled for Monday 27 December have been postponed.

The matches between Cliftonville and Crusaders at Solitude and Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon Swifts at Milltown have both been called off.

The Northern Ireland Football League has indicated that the fixtures have been postponed "at the request of both clubs" in both cases.

Crusaders' previous league game against Glenavon was also called off.

That fixture had been scheduled for Wednesday 22 December.

The matches were scheduled to be part of a full programme of six top-flight festive fixtures on Monday.

The other four scheduled games - all derbies - are set to go ahead, with the top two in the league standings, Linfield and Glentoran, meeting at Windsor Park.

Ballymena United entertain Coleraine, Portadown are at home to Glenavon and Carrick Rangers host Larne.

Warrenpoint and Dungannon met in a rearranged league encounter on 21 December, the match ending in a 2-2 draw at Stangmore Park.