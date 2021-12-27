Top Football Tweets: We're reeling from Christmas excess

Raheem Sterling scored a brace against Leicester.

We had a glut of goals on Boxing Day and an even bigger glut of pictures of footballers in matching festive pyjamas. Our bellies are full and our hearts even more so.

Here are just some of the best tweets from a festive weekend of football, including Everton chairman Bill Kenwright as a snowman, a humbling message from Christmas 1937 and some of Liverpool's overseas players learning scouse.

1. Footballers in matching pyjamas

We all have our own traditions at Christmas - board games, a Boxing Day walk, selection boxes for breakfast. For us, it's become traditional to spend hours thumbing through photographs on Instagram of footballers and their families modelling their matching new Christmas PJs.

They also all seem to live in matching grey/beige houses.

That can reach saturation point pretty quickly to be honest, so it was really refreshing this year to see that Juventus' Manuel Locatelli actually lives in a normal house - with books and clutter and even cute little sports trophies.

2. Beg, steal and borrow

Covid infection continued to rip through various teams over the weekend. Burnley v Everton ended up being postponed because of the number of cases within the Blues' squad, meaning we didn't get chance to see this unlikely starter in a new role.

3. Play to the whistle

Meanwhile, among all the chaos, it was comforting to learn about some of the issues that footballers and fans faced in 1937.

4. Free speech

Despite various postponements, we were able to preserve the traditional 3pm kick-off for most Boxing Day fixtures that went ahead in the Premier League.

5. Queen Victoria

As viewers around the country tuned in to Queen's annual speech on Christmas day, we were treated to a royal address from the Beckhams.

6. Christmas crackers

Those matches that did go ahead on 26 December provided enough goals for everyone, with high scores in Manchester City v Leicester, Norwich v Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Southampton and Aston Villa v Chelsea.

The most thrilling encounter had to be Manchester City's clash with Leicester. City were 4-0 up after 30 minutes, until three goals in 10 minutes for Leicester saw the Foxes give the champions a scare before the game eventually finished 6-3!

7. All guns blazing

Arsenal demolished bottom-of-the-table Norwich 5-0. That's Arsenal's fourth Premier League victory in a row. They're on a good run.

Mikel Arteta's youngsters continue to provide the key, with goals from Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe.

8. Happy XGmas for Brighton

Graham Potter's Christmas present was to be given a goal tally that over-reached the team's expected goals number, rather than the other way around, which is more typical for them.

They beat Brentford 2-0 on 26 December to give the manager his first win in 12 Premier League matches.

9. Honorary citizens

Some of Liverpool's fringe players have been more involved with the first team this year. Guinea midfielder Naby Keita and Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas have obviously been using the holiday time to properly familiarise themselves with the scouse vernacular (zoom in on Tsimikas' book).

10. A clean sweep

Tsimikas isn't the only person who has been tucking into a good read over the holidays. This lucky fan was gifted a crime fiction classic, written by none other than former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce.

Sweeper! Follows the travails of professional football manager Steve Barnes (we wonder who he's named after), formerly of Mulcaster United (you work it out), who gets drawn into a murder case that will lead him towards British intelligence, war criminals and foreign spies.

There are two other books in the series: Striker! And Defender!

11. Leads, Leads, Leads

There have been plenty of reports about clubs hoping to use the January sales to swoop in on Leeds United's Brazilian winger Raphina. In case his fee becomes prohibitive, we may have found another suitable option.

12. Sketchy behaviour

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur's graphics team have been given a very long leash.

13. This spread quickly

Inevitably, throughout the holiday season, our timelines have been filled with images of lateral flow tests. This photo of former Norwegian Chelsea forward Tore Andre Flo was a cleansing break from all of that.

We had a positive reaction to this.

14. A touch of Frost

And, finally, someone pointed out that Everton's chairman looks like this famous snowman and now it's seared onto our mental retina forever.