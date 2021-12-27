EFL postponements: Birmingham-Peterborough added to games called off by Covid-19
Last updated on .From the section Football
The list of Covid-19 affected postponements over the festive period has continued to grow with the cancellation of Birmingham's Championship game with Peterborough.
Blues and Posh both suffered the loss of a second successive game when their scheduled meeting at St Andrew's on 29 December was called off.
Blues' trip to Fulham on Boxing Day was postponed after too many Covid cases.
City say they do not have "a sufficient number of players available".
A statement from injury-hit Birmingham said: "With a short turnaround time between fixtures, there was an insufficient window for players to return from isolation or recover from injury.
"Once again, the number of Covid-19 cases within the men's first-team group meet the EFL threshold."
Peterborough also had their scheduled Boxing Day home match with Reading called off - another of the 24 out of 33 EFL games which did not go ahead on 26 December, all because of cases of coronavirus.
Two other post-Boxing Day Championship games have been called off - Swansea City's meeting with Luton Town, also on Wednesday, and West Bromwich Albion's home game with Preston a day later.
Three League One games are off over the coming days, and five in League Two, while three of Tuesday's programme of National League matches have also been postponed.
Games postponed because of Covid-19 cases
28 December
National League
Boreham Wood v Wealdstone
Grimsby Town v King's Lynn Town
Yeovil Town v Weymouth
29 December
Championship
Birmingham City v Peterborough United
Swansea City v Luton Town
League One
Burton Albion v Bolton Wanderers
Charlton Athletic v Gillingham
League Two
Forest Green Rovers v Exeter City
Leyton Orient v Newport County
Salford City v Carlisle United
Scunthorpe United v Northampton Town
Walsall v Bradford City
30 December
Championship
West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End
League One
Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers