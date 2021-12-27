Last updated on .From the section Football

Birmingham City have not played since their 4-0 defeat at Blackburn on 18 December

The list of Covid-19 affected postponements over the festive period has continued to grow with the cancellation of Birmingham's Championship game with Peterborough.

Blues and Posh both suffered the loss of a second successive game when their scheduled meeting at St Andrew's on 29 December was called off.

Blues' trip to Fulham on Boxing Day was postponed after too many Covid cases.

City say they do not have "a sufficient number of players available".

A statement from injury-hit Birmingham said: "With a short turnaround time between fixtures, there was an insufficient window for players to return from isolation or recover from injury.

"Once again, the number of Covid-19 cases within the men's first-team group meet the EFL threshold."

Peterborough also had their scheduled Boxing Day home match with Reading called off - another of the 24 out of 33 EFL games which did not go ahead on 26 December, all because of cases of coronavirus.

Two other post-Boxing Day Championship games have been called off - Swansea City's meeting with Luton Town, also on Wednesday, and West Bromwich Albion's home game with Preston a day later.

Three League One games are off over the coming days, and four in League Two, while three of Tuesday's programme of National League matches have also been postponed.

Games postponed because of Covid-19 cases

28 December

National League

Boreham Wood v Wealdstone

Grimsby Town v King's Lynn Town

Yeovil Town v Weymouth

29 December

Championship

Birmingham City v Peterborough United

Swansea City v Luton Town

League One

Burton Albion v Bolton Wanderers

Charlton Athletic v Gillingham

League Two

Forest Green Rovers v Exeter City

Leyton Orient v Newport County

Salford City v Carlisle United

Walsall v Bradford City

30 December

Championship

West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End

League One

Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers