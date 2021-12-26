Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hearts have been linked with a move for Japanese internationalist Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, with reports in Japan suggesting the Tynecastle club have made a bid for the 23-year-old, who plays for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in the J-League. (Scotsman) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake has branded SPFL chiefs "a disgrace" for making his covid-hit side play at Aberdeen, which he said put his players, staff and their families at risk. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists the "integrity and quality" of the Scottish Premiership has been severely impacted by Covid. (Courier) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has told his players some of them "need to have a look at themselves" as they continue to be rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. (Herald) external-link

Hearts are waiting to see the extent of Craig Halkett's injury after the centre-back hobbled off with an ankle injury during the 2-1 victory over Ross County on Sunday. (Scotsman) external-link

Matty Longstaff has returned to Newcastle United after the English Premier League club cut his loan spell with Aberdeen short. (Press and Journal) external-link

Rangers and Celtic have postponed their B team clash that was scheduled for 31 December in order to have fans in, after the game was originally moved from Dumbarton to Ibrox as a good crowd was expected. (Daily Record) external-link