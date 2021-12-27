Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Dundee, Dundee United, Aberdeen
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Hearts have been linked with a move for Japanese internationalist Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, with reports in Japan suggesting the Tynecastle club have made a bid for the 23-year-old, who plays for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in the J-League. (Scotsman)
Dundee manager James McPake has branded SPFL chiefs "a disgrace" for making his covid-hit side play at Aberdeen, which he said put his players, staff and their families at risk. (Daily Record)
Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists the "integrity and quality" of the Scottish Premiership has been severely impacted by Covid. (Courier)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has told his players some of them "need to have a look at themselves" as they continue to be rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. (Herald)
Hearts are waiting to see the extent of Craig Halkett's injury after the centre-back hobbled off with an ankle injury during the 2-1 victory over Ross County on Sunday. (Scotsman)
Matty Longstaff has returned to Newcastle United after the English Premier League club cut his loan spell with Aberdeen short. (Press and Journal)
Rangers and Celtic have postponed their B team clash that was scheduled for 1 January in order to have fans in, after the game was originally moved from Dumbarton to Ibrox as a good crowd was expected. (Daily Record)
Ronald De Boer has hailed Giovanni van Bronckhorst 's start to life as Rangers boss as "quite spectacular'". (Daily Record)