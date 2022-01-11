National League
AltrinchamAltrincham19:45StockportStockport County
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium

Altrincham v Stockport County

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax22135437181944
2Chesterfield20127138162243
3Bromley22125538251341
4Dag & Red23123845291639
5Wrexham22116539231639
6Boreham Wood19116228131539
7Notts County20115436231338
8Stockport20113635231236
9Solihull Moors2210662923636
10Grimsby20103732221033
11Yeovil209472120131
12Torquay2394103637-131
13Eastleigh219482631-531
14Woking2291123636028
15Barnet217682532-727
16Altrincham2275103538-326
17Aldershot2374122837-925
18Wealdstone195681929-1021
19Southend2054111731-1419
20Maidenhead United2054112139-1819
21Weymouth2143142342-1915
22King's Lynn2032151741-2411
23Dover2204181851-33-8
View full National League table

