Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Moutinho scored the winner with eight minutes to go

Joao Moutinho struck the only goal eight minutes from time to give Wolves a deserved victory at Old Trafford and end Ralf Rangnick's unbeaten start as interim Manchester United manager.

It also needed a Jose Sa save in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Wolves their first Old Trafford win since 1980.

Sa turned away a curling free-kick from substitute Bruno Fernandes, who had earlier fired against the bar when he should have done better.

The visitors controlled the opening half-hour and were back on top by the time Moutinho struck, although the goal was unfortunate for central defender Phil Jones, who was one of United's better performers on his senior return after a near two-year absence.

His clearing header fell to the 35-year-old midfielder on the edge of the area and although Moutinho had not scored since February 2021, he kept his nerve to drive a shot through a packed penalty area and into the bottom corner.

The Wolves fans celebrated noisily at the final whistle but it was a crushing blow for Rangnick, with his side remaining seventh in the Premier League, a staggering 22 points behind leaders Manchester City - although they have played two games fewer.

Wolves, meanwhile, are now three points and once place behind Manchester United in eighth.

Wonderful Wolves

It had been more than two weeks since Wolves last played, the home draw with Chelsea on 19 December, and it was 6 November since they had last been involved in a game that contained more than one goal.

As the opening period inched towards its conclusion, and Jones stretched to intercept a Nelson Semedo pass intended for Ruben Neves, who was in a shooting position, Wolves boss Bruno Lage offered an animated shrug of the shoulders.

Evidently, Lage believed his team should have had something tangible to show for an opening period in which they had an incredible 15 shots, the most by a visiting team at Old Trafford in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game since records started being kept in the 2004-05 season.

David de Gea was forced into a string of saves, denying Semedo and Daniel Podence twice. Arguably the pick was a fingertip effort to touch over a volley from Neves, who had controlled a headed Jones clearance on the edge of the penalty area.

Wolves were forced onto the defensive more often after half-time but even though they weathered the storm, it seemed they would have to settle for a point when Romain Saiss clipped the bar with a free-kick in his final game before heading off on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Morocco.

Moutinho had other ideas. And while Wolves' run of games involving no more than a single goal now extends to eight, few in the visitors' camp were worried about that.

More to follow.

Player of the match Rúben Neves Rúben Neves with an average of 8.71 Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United Avg Squad number 4 Player name Jones Average rating 6.39 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 5.35 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 4.40 Squad number 11 Player name Greenwood Average rating 4.09 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 4.08 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 4.00 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 3.91 Squad number 21 Player name Cavani Average rating 3.89 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 3.69 Squad number 31 Player name Matic Average rating 3.65 Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 3.54 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 3.43 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 3.43 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 3.07 Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 8.71 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 8.35 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 8.26 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 7.98 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 7.83 Squad number 27 Player name Saïss Average rating 7.79 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 7.79 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 7.73 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 7.69 Squad number 5 Player name Marçal Average rating 7.58 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 7.43 Squad number 17 Player name Fábio Silva Average rating 7.35 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 7.22 Squad number 11 Player name Trincão Average rating 7.17

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-2-2 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 4 Jones 19 Varane 23 Shaw 39 McTominay 31 Matic 11 Greenwood 25 Sancho 21 Cavani 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka Substituted for Elanga at 84' minutes

4 Jones

19 Varane

23 Shaw Booked at 56mins

39 McTominay Booked at 48mins

31 Matic Booked at 74mins

11 Greenwood Substituted for Bruno Fernandes at 60' minutes

25 Sancho Substituted for Rashford at 75' minutes

21 Cavani

7 Cristiano Ronaldo Substitutes 10 Rashford

14 Lingard

17 Fred

18 Bruno Fernandes

20 Dalot

26 Henderson

27 Telles

34 van de Beek

36 Elanga Wolves Formation 3-4-3 1 Malheiro de Sá 23 Kilman 16 Coady 27 Saïss 22 Nélson Semedo 8 Neves 28 João Moutinho 5 Marçal 11 Machado Trincão 9 Jiménez 10 Podence 1 Malheiro de Sá Booked at 90mins

23 Kilman

16 Coady

27 Saïss

22 Nélson Semedo

8 Neves

28 João Moutinho

5 Marçal

11 Machado Trincão Substituted for Traoré at 66' minutes

9 Jiménez Substituted for Fábio Silva at 81' minutes

10 Podence Substituted for Dendoncker at 88' minutes Substitutes 2 Hoever

3 Aït-Nouri

6 Cavaco Jordão

17 Fábio Silva

21 Ruddy

32 Dendoncker

37 Traoré

39 Cundle

64 Bueno Referee: Mike Dean Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Post update Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Romain Saïss. Booking José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Edinson Cavani (Manchester United). Post update José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Marçal. Post update Foul by Raphaël Varane (Manchester United). Post update Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker replaces Daniel Podence. Post update Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United). Post update Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Aaron Wan-Bissaka. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Raúl Jiménez. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward