Premier League
Man UtdManchester United0WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1

Manchester United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Joao Moutinho scores late winner

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joao Moutinho
Moutinho scored the winner with eight minutes to go

Joao Moutinho struck the only goal eight minutes from time to give Wolves a deserved victory at Old Trafford and end Ralf Rangnick's unbeaten start as interim Manchester United manager.

It also needed a Jose Sa save in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Wolves their first Old Trafford win since 1980.

Sa turned away a curling free-kick from substitute Bruno Fernandes, who had earlier fired against the bar when he should have done better.

The visitors controlled the opening half-hour and were back on top by the time Moutinho struck, although the goal was unfortunate for central defender Phil Jones, who was one of United's better performers on his senior return after a near two-year absence.

His clearing header fell to the 35-year-old midfielder on the edge of the area and although Moutinho had not scored since February 2021, he kept his nerve to drive a shot through a packed penalty area and into the bottom corner.

The Wolves fans celebrated noisily at the final whistle but it was a crushing blow for Rangnick, with his side remaining seventh in the Premier League, a staggering 22 points behind leaders Manchester City - although they have played two games fewer.

Wolves, meanwhile, are now three points and once place behind Manchester United in eighth.

Wonderful Wolves

It had been more than two weeks since Wolves last played, the home draw with Chelsea on 19 December, and it was 6 November since they had last been involved in a game that contained more than one goal.

As the opening period inched towards its conclusion, and Jones stretched to intercept a Nelson Semedo pass intended for Ruben Neves, who was in a shooting position, Wolves boss Bruno Lage offered an animated shrug of the shoulders.

Evidently, Lage believed his team should have had something tangible to show for an opening period in which they had an incredible 15 shots, the most by a visiting team at Old Trafford in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game since records started being kept in the 2004-05 season.

David de Gea was forced into a string of saves, denying Semedo and Daniel Podence twice. Arguably the pick was a fingertip effort to touch over a volley from Neves, who had controlled a headed Jones clearance on the edge of the penalty area.

Wolves were forced onto the defensive more often after half-time but even though they weathered the storm, it seemed they would have to settle for a point when Romain Saiss clipped the bar with a free-kick in his final game before heading off on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Morocco.

Moutinho had other ideas. And while Wolves' run of games involving no more than a single goal now extends to eight, few in the visitors' camp were worried about that.

More to follow.

Player of the match

Rúben NevesRúben Neves

with an average of 8.71

Manchester United

  1. Squad number4Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.39

  2. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    5.35

  3. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    4.40

  4. Squad number11Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    4.09

  5. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    4.08

  6. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    4.00

  7. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    3.91

  8. Squad number21Player nameCavani
    Average rating

    3.89

  9. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    3.69

  10. Squad number31Player nameMatic
    Average rating

    3.65

  11. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    3.54

  12. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    3.43

  13. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    3.43

  14. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    3.07

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    8.71

  2. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    8.35

  3. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    8.26

  4. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    7.98

  5. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    7.83

  6. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    7.79

  7. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    7.79

  8. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    7.73

  9. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    7.69

  10. Squad number5Player nameMarçal
    Average rating

    7.58

  11. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    7.43

  12. Squad number17Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    7.35

  13. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    7.22

  14. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    7.17

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forElangaat 84'minutes
  • 4Jones
  • 19Varane
  • 23ShawBooked at 56mins
  • 39McTominayBooked at 48mins
  • 31MaticBooked at 74mins
  • 11GreenwoodSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 60'minutes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forRashfordat 75'minutes
  • 21Cavani
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 10Rashford
  • 14Lingard
  • 17Fred
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 20Dalot
  • 26Henderson
  • 27Telles
  • 34van de Beek
  • 36Elanga

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Malheiro de SáBooked at 90mins
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 8Neves
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 5Marçal
  • 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forTraoréat 66'minutes
  • 9JiménezSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 81'minutes
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forDendonckerat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 6Cavaco Jordão
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 37Traoré
  • 39Cundle
  • 64Bueno
Referee:
Mike Dean

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home9
Away19
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Romain Saïss.

  7. Booking

    José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Edinson Cavani (Manchester United).

  9. Post update

    José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Marçal.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Raphaël Varane (Manchester United).

  12. Post update

    Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker replaces Daniel Podence.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  15. Post update

    Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Raúl Jiménez.

Comments

Join the conversation

1065 comments

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 19:30

    A well deserved win for Wolves, the best side by a distance.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:32

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      1000 miles

  • Comment posted by I am Lord Lucan, today at 19:30

    Hahahaha. Ronaldo in a strop once again when they lose.

    Hilarity of the highest order!

  • Comment posted by VoodooMagicMan, today at 19:31

    Rio Ferdinand ‘Man Utd to win next 10 games under Rangnick’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Andy Brereton, today at 19:33

      Andy Brereton replied:
      Yes great neutral pundit .

  • Comment posted by Quintessential Dichotomy, today at 19:31

    Ronaldo's face at the end. Why have I come back to this shambles of a football club 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 19:36

      Celts replied:
      He's the reason why it's a shambles. Came 2nd without him last season.

      Yeah he might take 10 shots a match and might selfishly get himself a few goals. But overall he ruins Uniteds build up play.

  • Comment posted by Username321, today at 19:31

    Man United, the gift that keeps on giving😂

    • Reply posted by bolt, today at 19:42

      bolt replied:
      Phil jones too. The fans and the media were hyping him up and he assist the other team lol.

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 19:31

    Since 2014 we are hearing this;

    Di Maria and Falcao are gonna win us the prem

    Pogba and Zlatan to win it for them.

    Sanchez and Lukaku are going to win it for us..

    2021: Ronaldo and Sancho are going to seal it for us.
    .
    .
    .

    But but but .... its not fair City n the others don't let us win it.

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Just be thankful to De Gea to keep you mid-table.

    #bring.Ole.back

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 19:36

      TheMiller replied:
      Anyone know how much they have spent since Fergie left?

  • Comment posted by Lorimer, today at 19:30

    OK, gentleman - on three.
    1... 2... 3...
    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 19:39

      Celts replied:
      Wasn't Rangnick supposed to be the guy who "taught Klopp everything he knows".

      Jurgen played an absolute masterstroke on United. Give some German bum a compliment and they made him their manager!! Hahahaha

  • Comment posted by pablo, today at 19:31

    Underdogs couldn't quite pull it off, but well played the Wolves.

    • Reply posted by The Citizen, today at 19:45

      The Citizen replied:
      Classy assist from World Cup leg-end Jones!

  • Comment posted by 23Mike, today at 19:31

    Good to see Ronaldo shaking hands with the Wolves team. Oh, no of course I didn't.

    • Reply posted by Rgbhajeeeeeee, today at 19:39

      Rgbhajeeeeeee replied:
      Yep, no class. Playing at the right club.

  • Comment posted by Arch Stanton, today at 19:31

    Wolves were fantastic!
    Well played. Deserved victory.

    • Reply posted by VoodooMagicMan, today at 19:38

      VoodooMagicMan replied:
      Hopefully the sky commentators can give us the utd perspective after the game.

      Well played Wolves!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 19:31

    Fergie, Ole, Rio, Ronaldo, Neville Bros, BBC Sports, Phil Jones, Mark Hughes, Harry Maguire (£85 mil 🤣🤣), Boris Johnson, Tyson Fury, Khabib, Connor MacGregor, Sky Sports, The Town of Slough, Roy Keane, Penandes, Glazers, Posh Spice, Rachel Riley, Usain Bolt, Eammon Holmes, Terry Phelan, Justin Timberlake, Salford Town, Scholes, Butt, Bruce, Ralf YOURRRRR BOYS TOOOOKK ONE HELLLUVA BEATING!! 🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:35

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      You got forgot Neville Neville lol

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 19:30

    Great assist by Phil Jones 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Ralfie's at the wheel, at the wheel, Ralfie's at the wheel 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 19:34

      Name replied:
      But the BBC told me Ralph was the best manager ever (why wasn't he managing at a top club already then?) and utd were coming back to challenge for the title 🤔🤔🤔

  • Comment posted by RobbieGee2, today at 19:30

    Rangnick is the German version of Roy Hodgson.

    Great Three points for Wolves.

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 19:34

      big G replied:
      I'm not sure the German press would get so excited about Roy managing a club over there 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Zero Plan, today at 19:31

    Well deserved win for Wolves.
    Dominant from the off. Lots of good play, shots & shots on target.

    Crackpot lineup & tactics from Utd. Barely hung in there for the first 30min.
    Evened up close to half time but after the goal Utd struggled again.

    Overall Wolves deserved to win, and Utd (2 shots on target) deserved to lose.

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 19:51

      kevirl replied:
      They haven't been the better side on any game since sacking Ole 🤔🧐😄

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 19:31

    the underdogs kept trying but were beaten by the better side....

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 19:31

    Great work Wolves! Brilliant result to finish the festive fixtures, from a hammer ⚒

  • Comment posted by International Search Engine, today at 19:31

    I'm not 100% certain but I could have sworn Mr Stone said that United had turned the corner last week 🤣

    • Reply posted by arfur, today at 19:34

      arfur replied:
      going round in the shape of a 50p

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 19:30

    Most teams have been decent over the busy period.
    But if you had to nominate one bunch to put in the sloppy performance of pampered lightweights who couldn't even be bothered... take a bow, Man Utd.
    Barely threatened, or even tried, at home.

    • Reply posted by Brizey , today at 19:41

      Brizey replied:
      They had more desire under ole that's for sure

  • Comment posted by Jaimo, today at 19:30

    Ralf Wiggum doing a great job for Yenited.

    • Reply posted by Sergio9320, today at 19:36

      Sergio9320 replied:
      Wreck it Ralf.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:30

    New year same old comedy club man u giving us all a good laugh 😆

    Ole out. Top 4 no chance

    Happy New year man u fans 😂

    • Reply posted by kingsley, today at 19:36

      kingsley replied:
      United getting what they deserve for purposely missing out on Conte.