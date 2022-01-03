Match ends, Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Joao Moutinho struck the only goal eight minutes from time to give Wolves a deserved victory at Old Trafford and end Ralf Rangnick's unbeaten start as interim Manchester United manager.
It also needed a Jose Sa save in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Wolves their first Old Trafford win since 1980.
Sa turned away a curling free-kick from substitute Bruno Fernandes, who had earlier fired against the bar when he should have done better.
The visitors controlled the opening half-hour and were back on top by the time Moutinho struck, although the goal was unfortunate for central defender Phil Jones, who was one of United's better performers on his senior return after a near two-year absence.
His clearing header fell to the 35-year-old midfielder on the edge of the area and although Moutinho had not scored since February 2021, he kept his nerve to drive a shot through a packed penalty area and into the bottom corner.
The Wolves fans celebrated noisily at the final whistle but it was a crushing blow for Rangnick, with his side remaining seventh in the Premier League, a staggering 22 points behind leaders Manchester City - although they have played two games fewer.
Wolves, meanwhile, are now three points and once place behind Manchester United in eighth.
Wonderful Wolves
It had been more than two weeks since Wolves last played, the home draw with Chelsea on 19 December, and it was 6 November since they had last been involved in a game that contained more than one goal.
As the opening period inched towards its conclusion, and Jones stretched to intercept a Nelson Semedo pass intended for Ruben Neves, who was in a shooting position, Wolves boss Bruno Lage offered an animated shrug of the shoulders.
Evidently, Lage believed his team should have had something tangible to show for an opening period in which they had an incredible 15 shots, the most by a visiting team at Old Trafford in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game since records started being kept in the 2004-05 season.
David de Gea was forced into a string of saves, denying Semedo and Daniel Podence twice. Arguably the pick was a fingertip effort to touch over a volley from Neves, who had controlled a headed Jones clearance on the edge of the penalty area.
Wolves were forced onto the defensive more often after half-time but even though they weathered the storm, it seemed they would have to settle for a point when Romain Saiss clipped the bar with a free-kick in his final game before heading off on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Morocco.
Moutinho had other ideas. And while Wolves' run of games involving no more than a single goal now extends to eight, few in the visitors' camp were worried about that.
Player of the match
Rúben NevesRúben Neves
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameJonesAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number11Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number21Player nameCavaniAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
3.69
- Squad number31Player nameMaticAverage rating
3.65
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
3.54
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
3.07
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
8.71
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
8.35
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
8.26
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number5Player nameMarçalAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number17Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number11Player nameTrincãoAverage rating
7.17
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forElangaat 84'minutes
- 4Jones
- 19Varane
- 23ShawBooked at 56mins
- 39McTominayBooked at 48mins
- 31MaticBooked at 74mins
- 11GreenwoodSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 60'minutes
- 25SanchoSubstituted forRashfordat 75'minutes
- 21Cavani
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 10Rashford
- 14Lingard
- 17Fred
- 18Bruno Fernandes
- 20Dalot
- 26Henderson
- 27Telles
- 34van de Beek
- 36Elanga
Wolves
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Malheiro de SáBooked at 90mins
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 27Saïss
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 8Neves
- 28João Moutinho
- 5Marçal
- 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forTraoréat 66'minutes
- 9JiménezSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 81'minutes
- 10PodenceSubstituted forDendonckerat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 6Cavaco Jordão
- 17Fábio Silva
- 21Ruddy
- 32Dendoncker
- 37Traoré
- 39Cundle
- 64Bueno
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
Booking
José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Manchester United).
Post update
José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Marçal.
Post update
Foul by Raphaël Varane (Manchester United).
Post update
Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker replaces Daniel Podence.
Post update
Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
Post update
Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Raúl Jiménez.
