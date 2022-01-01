Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has served a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United welcome back midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who missed the win against Burnley through suspension.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is optimistic Victor Lindelof will be available external-link after a Covid absence.

Midfielder Paul Pogba remains out with a thigh issue.

Wolves' game at Arsenal on Tuesday was postponed because of Covid but head coach Bruno Lage said on Friday there had been no further positive tests.

Hwang Hee-chan, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto and Jonny remain long-term absentees.

Wolves don't score many so I'm backing Manchester United here, but it is going to be very interesting to see what kind of performance we see from Ralf Rangnick's side.

United were awful against Newcastle and, although they were much better against Burnley, their inconsistency is one of the things Rangnick has to tackle if they are going to make it into the top four.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are winless in 10 league games away to Manchester United since beating them at Old Trafford in February 1980 (D3, L7). They have scored a total of three goals during this run.

United could register a fourth successive top-flight win against Wolves for the first time since a sequence of five victories between 1964 and 1968.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won their opening league game in five of the past six calendar years, with the exception a 2-0 loss at Arsenal in 2020.

The Reds have won 65.5% of their Premier League matches in January, the best record of any team in the competition's history.

They are unbeaten in five league and cup games under Ralf Rangnick, taking 10 points from a possible 12 in the league.

United have lost just one of their past 17 league fixtures on a Monday, with that defeat coming against Tottenham in August 2018.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have not won their first game of the calendar year in any of their seven previous Premier League campaigns (D2, L5). Their most recent such victory as a top-flight side came in 1981 against Middlesbrough.

Their total of 13 top-flight goals is the club's lowest figure at the turn of the year since the 1981-82 season.

They have won just four of their 16 Premier League matches played on Mondays (D4, L8) - their lowest win ratio on a day of the week on which they have played more than once.

Adama Traore and Trincao have both attempted 21 shots without scoring in the Premier League this season, the joint-highest figure in the division prior to the latest round of matches.

