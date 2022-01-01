Premier League
Man UtdManchester United17:30WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has served a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United welcome back midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who missed the win against Burnley through suspension.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is optimistic Victor Lindelof will be availableexternal-link after a Covid absence.

Midfielder Paul Pogba remains out with a thigh issue.

Wolves' game at Arsenal on Tuesday was postponed because of Covid but head coach Bruno Lage said on Friday there had been no further positive tests.

Hwang Hee-chan, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto and Jonny remain long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves don't score many so I'm backing Manchester United here, but it is going to be very interesting to see what kind of performance we see from Ralf Rangnick's side.

United were awful against Newcastle and, although they were much better against Burnley, their inconsistency is one of the things Rangnick has to tackle if they are going to make it into the top four.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v KAWALA guitarist Dan McCarthy

None of Wolves' last seven league games has produced more than one goal - two short of the Premier League record, set by Burnley between April 2015 and August 2016

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves are winless in 10 league games away to Manchester United since beating them at Old Trafford in February 1980 (D3, L7). They have scored a total of three goals during this run.
  • United could register a fourth successive top-flight win against Wolves for the first time since a sequence of five victories between 1964 and 1968.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United have won their opening league game in five of the past six calendar years, with the exception a 2-0 loss at Arsenal in 2020.
  • The Reds have won 65.5% of their Premier League matches in January, the best record of any team in the competition's history.
  • They are unbeaten in five league and cup games under Ralf Rangnick, taking 10 points from a possible 12 in the league.
  • United have lost just one of their past 17 league fixtures on a Monday, with that defeat coming against Tottenham in August 2018.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have not won their first game of the calendar year in any of their seven previous Premier League campaigns (D2, L5). Their most recent such victory as a top-flight side came in 1981 against Middlesbrough.
  • Their total of 13 top-flight goals is the club's lowest figure at the turn of the year since the 1981-82 season.
  • They have won just four of their 16 Premier League matches played on Mondays (D4, L8) - their lowest win ratio on a day of the week on which they have played more than once.
  • Adama Traore and Trincao have both attempted 21 shots without scoring in the Premier League this season, the joint-highest figure in the division prior to the latest round of matches.

My Manchester United XI

Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Wolverhampton Wanderers XI

Choose your Wolves starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City21172253134053
2Chelsea20126243142942
3Liverpool19125250163441
4Arsenal2011273325835
5West Ham20104637271034
6Tottenham1810352320333
7Man Utd189453026431
8Wolves187471314-125
9Leicester187473133-225
10Brighton185941718-124
11Crystal Palace205872930-123
12Aston Villa1871102428-422
13Southampton194962029-921
14Brentford185582125-420
15Everton175482129-819
16Leeds183781836-1816
17Watford1841132236-1413
18Burnley161871524-911
19Newcastle1918101942-2311
20Norwich192413842-3410
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport