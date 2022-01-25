Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest3BarnsleyBarnsley0

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Barnsley: Reds brush aside depleted Tykes

Ryan Yates
Ryan Yates claimed his third goal of the season against Barnsley

Nottingham Forest chalked up a fourth straight win as they cruised past the Championship's depleted bottom side Barnsley at the City Ground.

Keinan Davis robbed possession from a ponderous Mads Andersen and raced away to slot past Barnsley keeper Brad Collins.

Ryan Yates tapped in Brennan Johnson's cross after neat Forest build-up to make it 2-0 at the break.

A fine driving run from Djed Spence and pullback then teed up Johnson who stroked a finish across Collins and into the far corner to wrap up the win.

Bottom side Barnsley, without a win in 10 league matches, reported just 12 players fit for training on Monday and made the trip to the East Midlands without head coach Poya Asbaghi who was displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

And they were soon on the defensive as Forest defender Steve Cook headed just wide before Tykes captain Andersen gifted Aston Villa loanee Davis his first goal for Forest.

Callum Styles saw a first-time effort cleared off the line as the Tykes almost levelled, but it was firmly against the run of play.

James Garner skewed a shot just wide and Collins palmed a Yates header over the bar before the midfielder doubled the lead a moment later.

Forest were in cruise control after the break with Spence, a reported January target for Premier League clubs, impressing to set up Johnson's seventh goal of the season and then teeing up Xande Silva whose powerful strike smacked a post.

A sixth win in eight league matches lifts Forest within a point of the play-off places in seventh, while Barnsley remain eight points from safety after a 14th defeat in their last 18 league matches.

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"I enjoyed the goals, we should have scored a couple more, I didn't love the performance, particularly in the second half.

"We're a much better team than what we showed so in some ways the result and the performance didn't really match up.

"We're trying to raise standards in every part of the club and that includes the team on the pitch and if I feel they fall a bit short then I'll say it.

"I don't want to sound too negative, there were some really good things today, 3-0 great, but we've got to keep working hard to progress."

Barnsley assistant coach Ferran Sibila:

"We had a lot of players missing and out of position, but we still had a plan and, before they scored, we showed the belief was there.

"I was really pleased with the performance up to the point when we had that unfortunate situation with Mads, who is a fantastic player who I admire for the way he trains and plays. But we gave that first goal to them and it changed the game.

"The belief went down after that and, while we have looked at the running stats and they show that the commitment was still there, the performance was not good enough."

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Samba
  • 2Spence
  • 27S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 8Colback
  • 22Yates
  • 37GarnerBooked at 52mins
  • 20JohnsonSubstituted forKonateat 82'minutes
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 7GrabbanSubstituted forCosta Silvaat 78'minutes
  • 9DavisBooked at 61minsSubstituted forLoweat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 10Carvalho
  • 15Lowe
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 42Konate

Barnsley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40Collins
  • 15MoonSubstituted forVitaat 87'minutes
  • 30HelikBooked at 61mins
  • 6AndersenBooked at 12mins
  • 2Williams
  • 17Gomes
  • 21PalmerBooked at 7minsSubstituted forWolfeat 81'minutes
  • 4Styles
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 11Leya IsekaSubstituted forBremangat 81'minutes
  • 44Cole

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 26Vita
  • 32Sraha
  • 33Wolfe
  • 42Bremang
  • 46Thompson
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
27,504

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Barnsley 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Barnsley 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Xande Silva (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by James Garner with a cross.

  4. Post update

    James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Michal Helik (Barnsley).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Remy Vita replaces Jasper Moon.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Bradley Collins.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by James Garner with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Colback with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Mads Andersen.

  13. Post update

    Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Devante Cole (Barnsley).

  15. Post update

    Xande Silva (Nottingham Forest) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Djed Spence.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Claudio Gomes (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Devante Cole.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ateef Konate replaces Brennan Johnson.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. David Bremang replaces Aaron Leya Iseka.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Matthew Wolfe replaces Romal Palmer.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Victor Adeboyejo (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Devante Cole.

