Last updated on .From the section Championship

Bournemouth could not add to Ryan Christie's equaliser against Peterborough

Bournemouth moved back into second place in the Championship after frustrating draw at home to bottom-of-the-table side Peterborough.

Jack Marriott finished well to give Posh the lead, having seen Bournemouth set much of the early pace.

Ryan Christie levelled seven minutes after the break after a run from deep in his own half.

But despite creating more than 20 chances, Scott Parker's side only had two shots on target.

Bournemouth move above Huddersfield Town on goal difference, although they do have three games in hand over the Terriers, but are now 14 points adrift of leaders Fulham.

Posh remain bottom, seven points from safety.

Peterborough made six changes from the side that lost 3-0 at Huddersfield on Saturday as they aimed to end a run of three games without a goal and eight matches in all competitions without a victory.

Grant McCann's side felt they should have had a fifth-minute penalty when Jonson Clarke-Harris went down under a challenge from Jack Stacey, before Dominic Solanke twice went close for the hosts in the opening 10 minutes.

Nat Phillips had a volley blocked and Philip Billing blasted a good chance over the bar as it appeared that the high-flying Cherries would take control.

But it was Marriott who fired Posh into the lead as the recalled striker finished well after great build-up play by Joe Ward before Billing forced a save from David Cornell.

The Cherries were much better immediately after the break as Christie's goal - his second in his last three games - brought them level when he toe-poked in a shot having picked up a ball from Solanke.

Solanke had a couple of efforts blocked as the Cherries pushed for a second, but their efforts petered out as the half went on, as they failed to win for a second successive match.