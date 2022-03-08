Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1PeterboroughPeterborough United1

Bournemouth 1-1 Peterborough United: Cherries are frustrated by bottom side

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Ryan Christie
Bournemouth could not add to Ryan Christie's equaliser against Peterborough

Bournemouth moved back into second place in the Championship after frustrating draw at home to bottom-of-the-table side Peterborough.

Jack Marriott finished well to give Posh the lead, having seen Bournemouth set much of the early pace.

Ryan Christie levelled seven minutes after the break after a run from deep in his own half.

But despite creating more than 20 chances, Scott Parker's side only had two shots on target.

Bournemouth move above Huddersfield Town on goal difference, although they do have three games in hand over the Terriers, but are now 14 points adrift of leaders Fulham.

Posh remain bottom, seven points from safety.

Peterborough made six changes from the side that lost 3-0 at Huddersfield on Saturday as they aimed to end a run of three games without a goal and eight matches in all competitions without a victory.

Grant McCann's side felt they should have had a fifth-minute penalty when Jonson Clarke-Harris went down under a challenge from Jack Stacey, before Dominic Solanke twice went close for the hosts in the opening 10 minutes.

Nat Phillips had a volley blocked and Philip Billing blasted a good chance over the bar as it appeared that the high-flying Cherries would take control.

But it was Marriott who fired Posh into the lead as the recalled striker finished well after great build-up play by Joe Ward before Billing forced a save from David Cornell.

The Cherries were much better immediately after the break as Christie's goal - his second in his last three games - brought them level when he toe-poked in a shot having picked up a ball from Solanke.

Solanke had a couple of efforts blocked as the Cherries pushed for a second, but their efforts petered out as the half went on, as they failed to win for a second successive match.

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 17StaceySubstituted forAnthonyat 80'minutes
  • 2Phillips
  • 5Kelly
  • 33ZemuraBooked at 33mins
  • 14Cantwell
  • 4L Cook
  • 29BillingBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLoweat 87'minutes
  • 10Christie
  • 9Solanke
  • 37DembéléSubstituted forMarcondesat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 6Mepham
  • 11Marcondes
  • 18Lowe
  • 22Pearson
  • 24Cahill
  • 32Anthony

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Cornell
  • 2Edwards
  • 12Knight
  • 6Kent
  • 23Ward
  • 8TaylorSubstituted forSzmodicsat 66'minutes
  • 18Norburn
  • 16BurrowsBooked at 83mins
  • 42Fuchs
  • 9Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forTaylorat 78'minutes
  • 14MarriottSubstituted forJonesat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Beevers
  • 7Szmodics
  • 11Grant
  • 17Jones
  • 24Mumba
  • 28Blackmore
  • 40Taylor
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Peterborough United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Peterborough United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes.

  5. Post update

    Mark Travers (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Ward (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Philip Billing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Emiliano Marcondes replaces Siriki Dembélé.

  11. Booking

    Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Siriki Dembélé (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony replaces Jack Stacey.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterborough United. Joe Taylor replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Zemura.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeando Fuchs with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Todd Cantwell (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by Jim T, today at 22:34

    Keeping tabs on you RC up here in Inversneeky!

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 22:34

    For Spurs read Bournemouth

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 22:29

    Cherries slowly bottling it

  • Comment posted by ron, today at 22:27

    It is the Bournemouth fans frustrated by Parker and his dire football.Oh for the days when we had a shot not try to walk it into the net.

    • Reply posted by FFC MITRO, today at 22:33

      FFC MITRO replied:
      And this is exactly what happened to us last season…. Parkerball is well known in SW6!

  • Comment posted by dyetheskygreen, today at 22:22

    22 shots but only 2 on target, seen it all before down at the cottage. AFCB fans you're still in a great position and I feel you'll go up but we've been through what you're feeling as well

    • Reply posted by Fulham_Fan, today at 22:27

      Fulham_Fan replied:
      And yet they still tapped him up to get him off us lol Bournemouth thought they had a real coup getting Parker off us but truth is we would have driven him down to Bournemouth - Parkerball zzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by Toss Pott, today at 22:21

    I'm beginning to think that we're going to become a yo-yo club. If we can't beat Peterborough, then how are we going to beat enough Premier League teams to be at least 4th from bottom (assuming we get promoted - which is looking an increasingly big assumption(?

  • Comment posted by Boscombeboy, today at 22:14

    At the game,shame on my fellow supporters for booing our team at the final whistle.2nd in the league,3 games In hand and they boo.

    • Reply posted by Fulham_Fan, today at 22:28

      Fulham_Fan replied:
      Boooooooooo

  • Comment posted by Harry Hotspur, today at 22:14

    Scott Parker talks a very very good game.

    • Reply posted by sdoubleu6er, today at 22:19

      sdoubleu6er replied:
      But is unable to look at the camera. just watch him next time.

  • Comment posted by neilpearson, today at 22:13

    Being honest as a millwall fan.
    Bournemouth obviously in a good position.
    But points why they should have more with there players.
    He doing OK.
    To keep his job they need promotion.

    I know Scott from school days.
    Funny enough I picked up Eddie howe from the 02 in Greenwich London in my black cab.
    Very quiet lad

    • Reply posted by bee, today at 22:31

      bee replied:
      that you jamie?

  • Comment posted by Raf , today at 22:07

    Well done Posh - honours even with Bournemouth home and away. An effective 3-4-1-2 formation and the sort of resilience shown against Manchester City. Now to get a feasible win against Stoke on Saturday.

  • Comment posted by ruddyb, today at 22:02

    Really not very convincing by the Cherries. Yes, they're still 2nd, but its a painful promotion road they're treading. They will need some serious surgery to survive if they do go up.

    • Reply posted by sdoubleu6er, today at 22:13

      sdoubleu6er replied:
      all teams that go up will.

  • Comment posted by SW6, today at 22:01

    Funny to read comments like:
    Another fun evening of Parkerball and Parker out...
    Perhaps now you understand the frustration we endured when he was our coach.

  • Comment posted by Alistair, today at 21:59

    Have cherries got a bit of a wobble on?

    • Reply posted by SW6, today at 22:06

      SW6 replied:
      With Parker steering the ship...
      What did you expect ?

  • Comment posted by Terrier49, today at 21:58

    Well the Cherries have used up one of their games in hand over us and it's still neck and neck.

    • Reply posted by naughtyneil, today at 22:08

      naughtyneil replied:
      Another one you mean. First one was their defeat at Preston on Saturday. They might have a dose of Beestonitis and be ‘falling apart again’??

  • Comment posted by durleys, today at 21:57

    Really! We can not beat a team at the bottom of the championship. Let's hope promotion to the Premiership passes us by. It could be embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by 007PUFC, today at 21:55

    Felt like the first positive performance for a long time. Draw not ideal, but definitely a step in the right direction. Where has that type of performance and belief been for this season? Hopefully a turning point, regardless if we go down or perform the great escape.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 21:55

    Parker out

    • Reply posted by Fulham_Fan, today at 21:58

      Fulham_Fan replied:
      Parker In - he’s doing a cracking job :)

  • Comment posted by Fulham_Fan, today at 21:54

    Parkerball zzzZZZ

    • Reply posted by Jacky, today at 22:00

      Jacky replied:
      showing true colours

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham35237589305976
2Bournemouth33188753302362
3Huddersfield361711849361362
4Blackburn3616101046361058
5Sheff Utd351691049361357
6Luton35169104839957
7QPR35168115041956
8Middlesbrough35167124640655
9Millwall351411103734353
10Nottm Forest3414101046341252
11Coventry35149124442251
12Preston361214104040050
13West Brom351310123732549
14Blackpool35139134141048
15Stoke35129144340345
16Swansea34128143849-1144
17Cardiff36126184355-1242
18Birmingham361010164256-1440
19Bristol City36117184665-1940
20Hull36107193041-1137
21Reading35105204268-2629
22Derby361112133639-324
23Barnsley3559212551-2624
24Peterborough3557232570-4522
View full Championship table

