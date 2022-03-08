Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Peterborough United 1.
Bournemouth moved back into second place in the Championship after frustrating draw at home to bottom-of-the-table side Peterborough.
Jack Marriott finished well to give Posh the lead, having seen Bournemouth set much of the early pace.
Ryan Christie levelled seven minutes after the break after a run from deep in his own half.
But despite creating more than 20 chances, Scott Parker's side only had two shots on target.
Bournemouth move above Huddersfield Town on goal difference, although they do have three games in hand over the Terriers, but are now 14 points adrift of leaders Fulham.
Posh remain bottom, seven points from safety.
Peterborough made six changes from the side that lost 3-0 at Huddersfield on Saturday as they aimed to end a run of three games without a goal and eight matches in all competitions without a victory.
Grant McCann's side felt they should have had a fifth-minute penalty when Jonson Clarke-Harris went down under a challenge from Jack Stacey, before Dominic Solanke twice went close for the hosts in the opening 10 minutes.
Nat Phillips had a volley blocked and Philip Billing blasted a good chance over the bar as it appeared that the high-flying Cherries would take control.
But it was Marriott who fired Posh into the lead as the recalled striker finished well after great build-up play by Joe Ward before Billing forced a save from David Cornell.
The Cherries were much better immediately after the break as Christie's goal - his second in his last three games - brought them level when he toe-poked in a shot having picked up a ball from Solanke.
Solanke had a couple of efforts blocked as the Cherries pushed for a second, but their efforts petered out as the half went on, as they failed to win for a second successive match.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 42Travers
- 17StaceySubstituted forAnthonyat 80'minutes
- 2Phillips
- 5Kelly
- 33ZemuraBooked at 33mins
- 14Cantwell
- 4L Cook
- 29BillingBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLoweat 87'minutes
- 10Christie
- 9Solanke
- 37DembéléSubstituted forMarcondesat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Woodman
- 6Mepham
- 11Marcondes
- 18Lowe
- 22Pearson
- 24Cahill
- 32Anthony
Peterborough
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Cornell
- 2Edwards
- 12Knight
- 6Kent
- 23Ward
- 8TaylorSubstituted forSzmodicsat 66'minutes
- 18Norburn
- 16BurrowsBooked at 83mins
- 42Fuchs
- 9Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forTaylorat 78'minutes
- 14MarriottSubstituted forJonesat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Beevers
- 7Szmodics
- 11Grant
- 17Jones
- 24Mumba
- 28Blackmore
- 40Taylor
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Peterborough United 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes.
Post update
Mark Travers (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United).
Post update
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Ward (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Philip Billing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Emiliano Marcondes replaces Siriki Dembélé.
Booking
Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Siriki Dembélé (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony replaces Jack Stacey.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Joe Taylor replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Zemura.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeando Fuchs with a through ball.
Post update
Todd Cantwell (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bournemouth obviously in a good position.
But points why they should have more with there players.
He doing OK.
To keep his job they need promotion.
I know Scott from school days.
Funny enough I picked up Eddie howe from the 02 in Greenwich London in my black cab.
Very quiet lad
Another fun evening of Parkerball and Parker out...
Perhaps now you understand the frustration we endured when he was our coach.