Fulham have the Championship's best attack and defence this season, scoring 89 goals and conceding only 30

Fulham extended their lead at the top of the Championship to 14 points by thrashing 10-man Swansea City.

The Swans started strongly but had Ryan Manning sent off at the end of the first half for a foul on Harry Wilson.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham ahead 14 seconds into the second half, before Ben Cabango's own goal made it two.

Bobby Decordova-Reid added a third and, after Joel Piroe headed in for Swansea, Neco Williams struck Fulham's fourth before unleashing a stunning fifth.

The free-scoring Championship leaders have now racked up a staggering 89 goals in 35 games this season, with Mitrovic's tally of 35 coming in only 33 appearances.

And more importantly in terms of Fulham's promotion aspirations, Bournemouth's draw with bottom side Peterborough United means the Cottagers are now further clear at the top of the table.

Swansea, meanwhile, remain 16th and although they came into this encounter 15 places and 29 points behind their opponents, Russell Martin's men had won their previous three home matches and started confidently here.

The Swans kept possession well and manoeuvred their way through Fulham's press but it was the visitors who created the first chance as Williams' pinpoint deep cross was headed over by Mitrovic.

Swansea continued to build play patiently from the back, with one particularly pass-heavy move culminating in a powerful 20-yard shot from Michael Obafemi which Marek Rodak tipped over the bar.

However, a hitherto competitive contest was effectively ended towards the end of the first half when Manning saw red.

The Swansea defender appeared to lead with his studs as he caught Wilson above his ankle and, despite manager Martin's furious protestations, it appeared a fair decision from referee Jarred Gillett.

The game was goalless when Swansea's Ryan Manning was sent off for this tackle on Harry Wilson

From that point onwards, Fulham were completely dominant.

It took only 14 seconds in the second half for Marco Silva's side to take the lead as they seized on sloppy Swansea defending, with Andy Fisher's overhit pass for Matt Grimes allowing Wilson to set up Mitrovic for a simple finish.

Fulham extended their lead as Cabango bundled into his own net before Mitrovic showed his creative side with a dinked cross for Wilson, whose header across goal allowed substitute Decordova-Reid to convert from close range.

Piroe's headed goal from a Jamie Paterson cross was never going to be anything more than academic, and so it proved as Williams struck on the rebound to put Fulham 4-1 up.

The Wales full-back then scored his second and Fulham's fifth with a fabulous dipping strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin: "It [the red card] is the most important factor of the night.

"It's totally changed the game, I thought for 40 minutes we were fantastic. We were in control, we were dominant. The first 15 minutes was probably as well as we have started all season.

"What the referee isn't to blame for is the start of the second half which was really poor.

"We follow that up with conceding another goal quickly. The mistake is on me. It shouldn't end up with Fish [Andy Fisher] from a kick-off."

Fulham head coach Marco Silva: "It was a tough game but like we expected. We knew before the match it would be different, the way they play and the problems they create us, the way they build their play.

"We had a plan but in the first 15 minutes we did it wrong. They beat the pressure easily. After that we started to balance it more and control the game.

"After the red card, the game changed. It was key for us to score in the first minute of the second half.

"They take many risks in those situations and we pressed them and forced the mistake, then it was a matter of time until we scored more. It wasn't our best performance but I have to congratulate the players."