SwanseaSwansea City1FulhamFulham5

Swansea City 1-5 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic on target against 10-man Swans

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales at the Swansea.com Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Fulham players celebrate a goal against Swansea
Fulham have the Championship's best attack and defence this season, scoring 89 goals and conceding only 30

Fulham extended their lead at the top of the Championship to 14 points by thrashing 10-man Swansea City.

The Swans started strongly but had Ryan Manning sent off at the end of the first half for a foul on Harry Wilson.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham ahead 14 seconds into the second half, before Ben Cabango's own goal made it two.

Bobby Decordova-Reid added a third and, after Joel Piroe headed in for Swansea, Neco Williams struck Fulham's fourth before unleashing a stunning fifth.

The free-scoring Championship leaders have now racked up a staggering 89 goals in 35 games this season, with Mitrovic's tally of 35 coming in only 33 appearances.

And more importantly in terms of Fulham's promotion aspirations, Bournemouth's draw with bottom side Peterborough United means the Cottagers are now further clear at the top of the table.

Swansea, meanwhile, remain 16th and although they came into this encounter 15 places and 29 points behind their opponents, Russell Martin's men had won their previous three home matches and started confidently here.

The Swans kept possession well and manoeuvred their way through Fulham's press but it was the visitors who created the first chance as Williams' pinpoint deep cross was headed over by Mitrovic.

Swansea continued to build play patiently from the back, with one particularly pass-heavy move culminating in a powerful 20-yard shot from Michael Obafemi which Marek Rodak tipped over the bar.

However, a hitherto competitive contest was effectively ended towards the end of the first half when Manning saw red.

The Swansea defender appeared to lead with his studs as he caught Wilson above his ankle and, despite manager Martin's furious protestations, it appeared a fair decision from referee Jarred Gillett.

Swansea's Ryan Manning slides in to tackle Harry Wilson of Fulham
The game was goalless when Swansea's Ryan Manning was sent off for this tackle on Harry Wilson

From that point onwards, Fulham were completely dominant.

It took only 14 seconds in the second half for Marco Silva's side to take the lead as they seized on sloppy Swansea defending, with Andy Fisher's overhit pass for Matt Grimes allowing Wilson to set up Mitrovic for a simple finish.

Fulham extended their lead as Cabango bundled into his own net before Mitrovic showed his creative side with a dinked cross for Wilson, whose header across goal allowed substitute Decordova-Reid to convert from close range.

Piroe's headed goal from a Jamie Paterson cross was never going to be anything more than academic, and so it proved as Williams struck on the rebound to put Fulham 4-1 up.

The Wales full-back then scored his second and Fulham's fifth with a fabulous dipping strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin: "It [the red card] is the most important factor of the night.

"It's totally changed the game, I thought for 40 minutes we were fantastic. We were in control, we were dominant. The first 15 minutes was probably as well as we have started all season.

"What the referee isn't to blame for is the start of the second half which was really poor.

"We follow that up with conceding another goal quickly. The mistake is on me. It shouldn't end up with Fish [Andy Fisher] from a kick-off."

Fulham head coach Marco Silva: "It was a tough game but like we expected. We knew before the match it would be different, the way they play and the problems they create us, the way they build their play.

"We had a plan but in the first 15 minutes we did it wrong. They beat the pressure easily. After that we started to balance it more and control the game.

"After the red card, the game changed. It was key for us to score in the first minute of the second half.

"They take many risks in those situations and we pressed them and forced the mistake, then it was a matter of time until we scored more. It wasn't our best performance but I have to congratulate the players."

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 33Fisher
  • 7Smith
  • 5Cabango
  • 26Naughton
  • 3ManningBooked at 42mins
  • 10NtchamSubstituted forBennettat 45'minutes
  • 4DownesSubstituted forFultonat 45'minutes
  • 8Grimes
  • 12Paterson
  • 17Piroe
  • 9ObafemiSubstituted forJosephat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bennett
  • 6Fulton
  • 14Joseph
  • 18Hamer
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 30Burns
  • 45Congreve

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6Reed
  • 24SeriSubstituted forCairneyat 76'minutes
  • 8Wilson
  • 28CarvalhoSubstituted forCavaleiroat 68'minutes
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 68'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 21Gazzaniga
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
17,012

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Swansea City 1, Fulham 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, Fulham 5.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Reed (Fulham).

  4. Post update

    Joël Piroe (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harrison Reed.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Cabango (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Grimes with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Reed (Fulham).

  8. Post update

    Korey Smith (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Swansea City 1, Fulham 5. Neco Williams (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).

  12. Post update

    Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Swansea City 1, Fulham 4. Neco Williams (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Jean Michaël Seri.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Swansea City 1, Fulham 3. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Paterson with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Harrison Reed.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Swansea City 0, Fulham 3. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean Michaël Seri following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ben Cabango.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Korey Smith.

  • Comment posted by TaffyScouse, today at 22:59

    Fulham bang average before the sending off. Stupid challenge, Swansea edging a good 1st half. Losing Downes was a big loss at half time. 2nd half was men against boys, just as it will be again when Fulham play in the Premier League next season.

  • Comment posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 22:58

    Very poor support from the Fulham fans only 400 to watch a top of the table side and not a word of support for their team in the first half.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:57

    Thank you Fulham
    Thank you Champs
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by griffi, today at 22:41

    Ahhh the Swansea way!
    Did Mitrovic do the ayatollah again?
    Small town Swansea get humiliated again. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

    • Reply posted by Court road, today at 22:49

      Court road replied:
      Maybe should have played 5 centre backs?

  • Comment posted by Howell E, today at 22:37

    Good game spoiled by some dubious refereeing decisions.

  • Comment posted by valleypieman, today at 22:37

    Fulham are another Yo Yo team, they will go up but come straight back down, bit like Norwich City.

    • Reply posted by sdoubleu6er, today at 22:45

      sdoubleu6er replied:
      What are pie's like in the valleys boyo. Sounds like their full of s***

  • Comment posted by Class Worrier, today at 22:29

    Note: Fulham have scored 54 goals this season that WEREN'T by Mitrovic. More goals than any other Championship team, even without Mitro's.

    • Reply posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 22:37

      felixstowe_jak replied:
      Helped no doubt by biased referees.
      Swansea were far the better team in the first half with Fulham only manages 1 shot of target.
      The sending off clearly changed the game probably worthy of a booking but no more. Not helped by Wilson's theatrics.
      Can anyone explain why one Fulham player who dived four times in the first half was not cautioned.

  • Comment posted by Save Ukraine, today at 22:20

    Whites go marching on but shout out to my second favourite team Sutton United. Not a bad couple of clubs to support this year.

  • Comment posted by Save Ukraine, today at 22:18

    Same old Fulham

    • Reply posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 22:38

      felixstowe_jak replied:
      Will be straight back down next season with that team.

  • Comment posted by dyetheskygreen, today at 22:18

    Tough first half against the swans who moved the ball well and kept Fulham's front line quiet.sending off changed the game but full credit to Fulham for the ruthlessness they showed in putting Swansea to the sword.3 points closer, Williams class act would be nice to have him as part of any deal to take Fab to Liverpool

    • Reply posted by TaffyScouse, today at 23:00

      TaffyScouse replied:
      And Christie to Swansea???

  • Comment posted by cheese wine byob, today at 22:17

    Well done Fulham a Fantastic win and warning to other teams.
    Will enjoy playing you in the prem good luck

    • Reply posted by Mal Teser, today at 22:56

      Mal Teser replied:
      Yeah i imagine they're quaking in their boots at the prospect of taking on a yo-yo team made to look world beaters by the likes of Birmingham, Bristol City, Swansea etc!!

  • Comment posted by A House Cat Named Gem, today at 22:17

    Some consolation for the likes of Swansea. Fulham will once again be back in 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 years time. Probably paid by Southampton and others to go down at the first attempt to save their own top flight status, safe in the knowledge that Fulham of SW London always come straight back up as their London location makes it more for them possible. It's boringly predictable.

    • Reply posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 22:21

      Welsh Rare Bit replied:
      What, more boring than swilling about in the Chamipnship season after season?

  • Comment posted by ethan, today at 22:17

    Red ruined a good game, Fulham were frustrated

    • Reply posted by Mike, today at 22:25

      Mike replied:
      Those damned reds get everywhere!

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 22:16

    Coasting to the title!

  • Comment posted by Murph, today at 22:13

    Manning is a liability, Martin is clueless, normal service resumed.

  • Comment posted by S and T Man, today at 22:09

    Before anyone mentions parachute payments there are something like 17 clubs in the championship that have been in the prem and so have had parachute payments. But obviously it’s only unfair when Fulham and Bournemouth get them!😂

    • Reply posted by yaschmidt, today at 22:13

      yaschmidt replied:
      Fulham are just one of the most successful at using the parachute payments (at least at the Championship level).

  • Comment posted by sdoubleu6er, today at 22:08

    Found it tough tonight until Swansea went down to 10 men. The boys stuck to their task well though. COYW

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:07

    Oh look Fulham going up and Watford going down. This time next year Fulham going down and Watford going up. Zzzzzz

    • Reply posted by AdmiralBackshot, today at 22:11

      AdmiralBackshot replied:
      At least we'll have Everton to look forward to.

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 22:06

    Mitrovic is unbelievable at this level.

    • Reply posted by Intelligent Guy, today at 22:19

      Intelligent Guy replied:
      Exactly championship player ONLY

  • Comment posted by Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysilio, today at 22:06

    Not one comment here, like a vacuum

    Swansea's Welsh players: 1
    Fulham's Welsh players: 2

    • Reply posted by Court road, today at 22:58

      Court road replied:
      Taken a long time, but Cardiff are starting with more Welsh players.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham35237589305976
2Bournemouth33188753302362
3Huddersfield361711849361362
4Blackburn3616101046361058
5Sheff Utd351691049361357
6Luton35169104839957
7QPR35168115041956
8Middlesbrough35167124640655
9Millwall351411103734353
10Nottm Forest3414101046341252
11Coventry35149124442251
12Preston361214104040050
13West Brom351310123732549
14Blackpool35139134141048
15Stoke35129144340345
16Swansea34128143849-1144
17Cardiff36126184355-1242
18Birmingham361010164256-1440
19Bristol City36117184665-1940
20Hull36107193041-1137
21Reading35105204268-2629
22Derby361112133639-324
23Barnsley3559212551-2624
24Peterborough3557232570-4522
View full Championship table

