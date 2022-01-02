Championship
StokeStoke City15:00PrestonPreston North End
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Preston North End

Stoke City v Preston North End

Match report to follow.

Monday 3rd January 2022

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25147441202149
2Blackburn25137543281546
3Fulham23136451193245
4West Brom25119531191242
5QPR2412573730741
6Huddersfield2611783229340
7Middlesbrough2511682924539
8Stoke2310582723435
9Nottm Forest259793228434
10Coventry239772927234
11Millwall248972727033
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Sheff Utd229582928132
14Bristol City2586113039-930
15Luton227873127429
16Preston227782428-428
17Swansea227692631-527
18Birmingham2476112332-927
19Hull2465132029-923
20Cardiff2465132643-1723
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2471072122-110
