Derby defender Curtis Davies has scored four goals this season

Curtis Davies' 91st-minute equaliser saw Derby County fight back from two goals down with five minutes left to earn a point at fellow relegation strugglers Reading.

A wonder strike from Junior Hoilett had given Reading the lead, before the Canadian doubled the Royals' advantage early in the second half.

But Derby heaped on the pressure during the final half-hour and substitute Colin Kazim-Richards pulled one back late on to set up a nervous finale.

In the first minute of stoppage time, centre-half Davies then headed home to level the scores and extend the unbeaten run of the bottom-of-the-table Rams to four matches.

Up-for-sale Derby came into the match on a run of form that belied their position at the bottom of the table, having won their last three matches through December.

Looking to pull off what would be one of the most spectacular relegation survivals after a 21-points deduction, they had to do without manager Wayne Rooney on the touchline at the SCL Stadium. Rooney tested negative for Covid-19 but didn't make the journey south as a precaution after coming down with cold-like symptoms.

Reading, meanwhile, had seen all three of their matches over the festive period called off because of Covid-19 cases and hadn't played since 11 December.

The home side made the better start and Andy Carroll had a golden chance to put them ahead after 17 minutes. John Swift - back in the squad after a hamstring injury - sent in a perfectly weighted cross which Carroll headed towards the inside post, but Derby keeper Ryan Allsopp dived low to palm it away.

Teenager Luke Plange's strike was the Rams' only shot on target - forcing Luke Southwood into a save - in an opening 45 minutes lacking many clear-cut chances before Hoilett spectacularly broke the deadlock.

Southwood launched the ball downfield towards target man Carroll, who nodded it on to Hoilett. The winger's right-footed strike flew straight past Allsopp into the top-right corner.

Hoilett was making his first start for the Royals since he scored in the win over Cardiff on 2 October, having been out with a hamstring injury. He made it 2-0 not long after the restart, striking the ball between the legs of Derby keeper Allsopp from a free-kick.

Kamil Jozwiak found the net for the visitors a few minutes later but was flagged offside as Derby began dominating possession and building pressure in and around the Reading box. Yet they were still missing that clinical final touch.

Super substitute Kazim-Richards had come off the bench to score in Derby's last two games, and after being brought on in the second half he did the same again to pull one back. As a corner was whipped in, Southwood jumped but missed the ball and Kazim-Richards was there to nudge it in behind him.

Then, in the 90th minute, Davies jumped highest to meet a cross from Nathan Byrne and power a header past Southwood to secure Derby what could prove a precious point.

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's certainly a disappointing way to finish the game. Given all the circumstances, we had a fantastic 60 minutes, maybe not our best football, but we executed our game-plan perfectly.

"The drop in the last 30 minutes is due to a lot of players being away for a long time and that affected our fitness levels. But until we conceded a goal, I don't think we had too many problems.

"But as soon as it happened, it looked like it took it out of us and we couldn't recover even though we still had the lead. We have to understand that if we do concede, it's not the end of the world, we still have a lead to preserve and still can win games.

"We have to reignite the enthusiasm and no matter how difficult the season might be from this moment on with the circumstances, we have to do better."

Derby County assistant manager Liam Rosenior told BBC Radio Derby:

"I think that sums up the spirit, character and determination of the group. I felt like we dominated the game with our possession and the way that we wanted to play from start to finish.

"No matter how many times they get knocked down, or decisions go against them, they keep believing and what we're delighted is we didn't just end up lumping the ball up the pitch.

"You've got a group of players there that are fighting for this football club and I couldn't be prouder and the same goes for Wayne."