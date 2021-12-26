Arsenal v Wolves game postponed because of Covid-19
Wolves' Premier League game at Arsenal on Tuesday has been postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the Midlands club's camp.
The match was scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 GMT at Emirates Stadium on 28 December.
"A combination of positive Covid-19 test results and injuries led to Wolves requesting for the fixture to be postponed," said a Wolves statement.
In total, 15 games in England's top flight have been postponed in December.
More to follow.
