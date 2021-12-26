Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves' Premier League game at Arsenal on Tuesday has been postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the Midlands club's camp.

The match was scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 GMT at Emirates Stadium on 28 December.

"A combination of positive Covid-19 test results and injuries led to Wolves requesting for the fixture to be postponed," said a Wolves statement.

In total, 15 games in England's top flight have been postponed in December.

