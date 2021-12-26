Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves boss Bruno Lage's side have had games against Watford and Arsenal postponed

Wolves' Premier League game at Arsenal on Tuesday has been postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the Midlands club's camp.

The match was scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 GMT at Emirates Stadium on 28 December.

"A combination of positive Covid-19 test results and injuries led to Wolves requesting for the fixture to be postponed," said a Wolves statement.

In total, 15 games in England's top flight have been postponed in December.

A Premier League statement said it "accepted the postponement application as Wolverhampton Wanderers does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) as a result of a number of Covid-19 cases and injuries at the club".

It added: "The [Premier League] board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters' festive plans."

Earlier on, Leeds United's top-flight game against Aston Villa on Tuesday was postponed because of Covid-19 cases at the Yorkshire club.

Wolves were scheduled to host Watford on 26 December but had the game called off because of an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.

Premier League clubs decided on Monday to not make any changes to the festive schedule despite the most recent round of testing of players and staff revealing a record 90 positive Covid tests.