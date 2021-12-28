'Fairytale stuff', ducks broken and drama aplenty - Irish Premiership serves up festive feast

Last updated on .From the section Irish

Last-minute winners & 'Big Two' drama - the best of derby day in the Irish Premiership

The Irish Premiership's annual festive feast came a day later this year, and while six games became four, the local derbies produced drama and chaos aplenty as the league signed off 2021 in style.

The day began with disappointment for four sets of fans with Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville v Crusaders being postponed before midday.

Thankfully, a reassuring Northern Ireland Football League statement was released at 11:40 GMT, confirming that the four remaining games would go ahead as scheduled.

And at 17:00, we were finally allowed to catch our breath at the end of a day when title rivals tussled, decades-long ducks were broken and supporters' emotions ran the gamut from ecstasy to heartache.

Honours even in Big Two thriller

It was one of the most eagerly-anticipated 'Big Two' derbies in years. Linfield v Glentoran, at a packed Windsor Park, fighting to gain the upper hand in the title race heading into 2022.

More often than not, the hype can often leas to disappointment, but the league's top two teams delivered in spades.

The players were fired up and the tackles flew in, and for a long spell, it seemed as though Linfield had Glentoran on the ropes before Trai Hume opened the scoring nine minutes before half time with a superb first-time finish from Matthew Clarke's cross.

Hume had earlier thwarted Jay Donnelly by racing back to clear the Glens striker's effort off the line.

Full-blooded challenges are given on derby day and when Conor McMenamin was sent off for his tackle on Jimmy Callacher, with the Glens already 1-0 down, it seemed as though the Ovalmen's efforts would ultimately be in vain.

Trai Hume cleared a Jay Donnelly effort off the line before firing Linfield into the lead

Jay Donnelly had other ideas, though, rescuing a point for the east Belfast side with a well-taken 72nd-minute header.

"I thought we'd done enough to get the three points," said Blues boss David Healy. "If anything, the red card hindered us a bit, which maybe sounds strange, but it galvanised them a little bit."

Healy also said he thought McMenamin's challenge warranted a "straight red card" but Glentoran manager Mick McDermott said his immediate thought was that it was "50-50 challenge".

Healy said he was "disappointed" not to collect all three points and his frustrations were compounded by captain Jamie Mulgrew and top scorer Christy Manzinga joining Callacher on the wounded list.

The next Big Two meeting is at the Oval on 11 February.

Parkhouse nets late winner

It's been a trying first season for Ballymena United striker David Parkhouse. Signed from Derry City in the summer, he has spent most of his debut campaign on the sidelines nursing an injured knee.

But good things come to those who wait and Parkhouse ended derby day as the Warden Street hero after converting Brendan Barr's left-wing cross to lift the Sky Blues to a dramatic late win over Coleraine.

That decisive strike sparked ecstatic scenes among the home fans at the Ballymena Showgrounds while Coleraine - who had levelled through James McLaughlin after Paul McElroy's early opener - were left to reflect on a fourth defeat in five games and a growing injury list after Gareth Deane and Conor McKendry sustained bad knocks.

Parkhouse described his goal as the "biggest reward" while Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey, who admitted to feeling "humiliated" after September's 3-0 loss at Coleraine, said he was thrilled for the striker after revealing initial fears that he was going to miss the entire season.

"It's down to the player to take on ownership of getting better and that's fairytale stuff," said Jeffrey.

Glenavon end 54-year wait

Before Monday, you had to go all the way back to 1967 for Glenavon's last 'Boxing Day' win at rivals Portadown.

And when referee Keith Kennedy blew his whistle for half-time, even the most ardent Lurgan Blues supporter would have been fearing more Shamrock Park misery.

That was because Glenavon ended the half with only nine men after an outrageous six-minute spell in which Peter Campbell gave them the lead before receiving his marching orders for a foul on Barney McKeown.

Five minutes later, Robert Garrett joined Campbell for an early shower when he was sent off for a foul on Michael Ruddy.

Gary Hamilton celebrates Glenavon's first 'Boxing Day' win at Portadown since 1967

Despite that, the Ports' full complement could barely lay a glove on their visitors, allowing the Lurgan Blues to end a 54-year wait and bring delight to lifelong Glenavon fan Gary Hamilton at the end of a game that looked in doubt at one stage because of the foggy conditions.

"That's one of the best feelings I've had as a manager, in terms of an individual league performance," said Hamilton.

"I thought the players were amazing from start to finish. For me, as a Glenavon supporter, never mind the manager, it made me so proud that the group stuck together.

"The supporters acted like an extra man and we definitely needed that when we were down to nine men."

King unhappy as Larne fight back to beat Carrick

While Hamilton showered his players with praise, Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King suggested a few of his are fighting for their futures at Taylors Avenue after falling to a 3-1 defeat by east Antrim rivals Larne.

It started promisingly for Carrick, too, with David Cushley's 32nd-minute spot-kick putting them in the ascendancy.

By half-time, however, they found themselves behind with Tomas Cosgrove and Ronan Hale goals turning the game in the Invermen's favour.

David McDaid capped a satisfying afternoon for Larne, who bounced back after losses to Ballymena and Linfield, leaving King less than pleased after a sixth defeat in a row.

David McDaid's late goal sealed a much-needed win for Larne and condemned Carrick to a sixth defeat on the bounce

"I'm not happy, it's a derby defeat," said King, who believed his team "weren't at it" after conceding the equaliser.

"It means a lot to the fans and it means a lot to me. I'm not prepared to put up with it anymore so it needs to be sorted out.

"The transfer window opens soon and a few boys might be fighting for their careers at my club."

Their fight begins on New Year's Day when Carrick are scheduled to travel to Crusaders, who have not played since 18 December after a couple of postponements.

The Irish Premiership ended 2021 in breathless fashion. The players have earned a turkey and ham sandwich or two before 2022 kicks off on Saturday with Glentoran v Larne headlining another mouth-watering set of games.