Celtic have reached agreement to sign striker Daizen Maeda on loan from Yokohama F Marinos for the rest of the season, with the option to buy for around £1.7m.(Record) external-link

Defender Christopher Jullien is ready to return to the Celtic first team after 12 months out with a knee injury. (Sun) external-link

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo's former Staines Town coach Mark Fabian says the Nigeria international is "really happy" at Ibrox but believes it might be difficult for Aribo to turn down a move to the Premier League. (Record) external-link

Several English clubs are ready to tempt goalkeeper Craig Gordon away from Hearts if he does not agree a contract extension this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle are ready to challenge Watford for the signature of Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, with the youngster rated at £4m. (Sun) external-link

Manager Stephen Glass says the Dons are ready to move in the transfer window if members of his squad move on. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen will hold January talks with loan players Teddy Jenks and Austin Samuels, with the pair having had limited game time since their summer arrivals. (Record) external-link

Drey Wright says "it was a joy" to return to the Hibernian first team in their Boxing Day win over Dundee United seven months on from his previous start. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Wright admits he was planning for a future away from Hibs before new manager Shaun Maloney's recent arrival. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Australian club Central Coast Mariners want to give out of favour Dundee striker Jason Cummings a route out of Dens Park. (Sun) external-link

Former Dundee goalkeeper Rab Douglas believes Tony Watt will need better service than Lawrence Shankland got at Tannadice when the Motherwell striker moves to Tayside in the summer. (Courier - subscription required) external-link