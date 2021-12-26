Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Six second-half goals lit up the clash between top and bottom of League 1, as Cove Rangers extended their lead back to five points.

For 54 minutes, bottom-club East Fife were holding Paul Hartley's men before eventually succumbing to a 4-2 defeat.

Airdrieonians enjoyed a 3-1 home win over Alloa Athletic, and Clyde moved up three places to fifth after fighting back from behind to beat Falkirk 2-1.

Queen's Park against Dumbarton was postponed due to Covid issues.

After a goalless first half at the Balmoral Stadium, Leighton McIntosh and Mitch Megginson struck in quick succession for Cove Rangers after the break.

Blair Yule and substitute Robbie Leitch then added their names to the scoresheet and, despite two late goals from East Fife's Kieran Millar, it was not enough for the side rooted to the foot of the table.

Third-place Airdrieonians put in a dominant performance to clinch a win over Alloa.

Callum Smith put the hosts ahead after just two minutes, with Calum Gallagher and Kerr McInroy also finding the net.

Alloa pulled one back in the second half through Euan Henderson, but they could not find their way back into the game.

Aidan Keena's penalty had given Falkirk the lead before Clyde equalised with a spot-kick of their own, taken by Ally Love.

Aaron Splaine then struck the winner in the 75th minute as the visitors extended their unbeaten run to three matches.