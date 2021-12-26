Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Tony Watt has been the Scottish Premiership's leading scorer this season

Scottish Premiership top scorer Tony Watt will play for Dundee United next season after agreeing a pre-contract.

The 27-year-old has scored 19 times for Motherwell but turned down an improved deal to stay at Fir Park.

Watt, who has been capped once for Scotland, signed for Motherwell in February 2020 after spells abroad in Belgium and Bulgaria.

He was an unused substitute in the Lanarkshire side's 2-1 win over Livingston on Sunday.

However, Motherwell assistant manager Chris Lucketti told BBC Scotland that the club won't have an issue playing him in future games.

"We'll just see what happens with Tony," said Lucketti.

"While Tony is here I'm sure he'll give everything to the cause."

United will be Watt's 13th club having also played for Celtic, Hearts, and St Johnstone.

Dundee United declined to comment.