Crystal Palace said the game against Tottenham would go ahead on Sunday

Crystal Palace will be without Patrick Vieira for Sunday's match at Tottenham after the manager tested positive for coronavirus.

The club made the announcement less than three hours before the 15:00 GMT kick-off, adding that assistant manager Osian Roberts would take charge.

On Friday, Vieira said the club had "a couple of cases" of Covid-19.

But the Eagles confirmed Sunday's fixture would go ahead, shortly before reporting Vieira's self-isolation.

