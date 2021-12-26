Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace said the game against Tottenham would go ahead on Sunday

Crystal Palace will be without Patrick Vieira for Sunday's match at Tottenham after the manager tested positive for coronavirus.

The club made the announcement less than three hours before the 15:00 GMT kick-off, adding that assistant manager Osian Roberts would take charge.

On Friday, Vieira said the club had "a couple of cases" of Covid-19.

It is understood a request from Palace that Sunday's game be postponed was rejected by the Premier League.

"We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today's match against Spurs," said the club.

Three Premier League fixtures on 26 December have been called off because of coronavirus: Liverpool v Leeds, Wolves v Watford and Burnley v Everton, while Aston Villa v Leeds on Tuesday is also now off.

Aston Villa face Chelsea without head coach Steven Gerrard, after he tested positive for Covid-19 too.

In total, 14 games in England's top flight have been postponed in December because of the virus.

The most recent round of testing of top-flight players and staff revealed a record 90 positive tests, but Premier League clubs decided on Monday not to make any changes to the festive schedule.

At the meeting, clubs were advised that if they have 13 fit players, plus a goalkeeper, they should fulfil their games.

Following a meeting between managers and the Premier League about coronavirus on Thursday, Vieira was one of several managers to voice concern, saying he "didn't understand what the conclusion" was, while Spurs boss Antonio Conte said it was like talking to a brick wall.