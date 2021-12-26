Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Dundee say they have 14 players, including three goalkeepers, available

Dundee have had a request to postpone Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Aberdeen rejected after they lost six players to Covid issues.

They will travel to Pittodrie with 14 players, including three goalkeepers, after testing uncovered a positive case and five close contacts.

A member of James McPake's coaching staff is also now isolating.

The rules state clubs with 13 players, including at least one goalkeeper, over the age 18 must fulfil the fixture.

"We can confirm that our scheduled testing for Covid-19 this morning returned a positive case," the club said. "As a result, five further players have been identified as close contacts.

"With these players missing and our current injury situation, we took the decision to request a postponement of today's fixture against Aberdeen. The request has been rejected by the SPFL."

Earlier this week, St Mirren's request to have their game's against Celtic and Rangers called off after a Covid outbreak was rejected.

The Buddies drew 0-0 with Celtic and visit Rangers at 15:00 on Sunday.