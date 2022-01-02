Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0StirlingStirling Albion0

Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Wilson
  • 15Corbett
  • 4Tapping
  • 5Crighton
  • 2Lyon
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 24Miller
  • 14Christie
  • 7Forbes
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 9Orr

Substitutes

  • 1Smith
  • 11Brown
  • 18Coll
  • 19Graham
  • 23Moreland
  • 25Jamieson

Stirling

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Currie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregor
  • 4Banner
  • 6Creaney
  • 8Roberts
  • 10Grant
  • 3Watson
  • 11Flanagan
  • 9Carrick
  • 7Scally

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Greenhorn
  • 15Dryden
  • 16Heaver
  • 17Law
  • 18Bikey
Referee:
Calum Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

    Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir).

    Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir).

    Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Ray Grant (Stirling Albion).

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts17133138152342
2Forfar19106335181736
3Annan Athletic19103632221033
4Edinburgh City187472227-525
5Stenhousemuir196672730-324
6Stranraer196582228-623
7Stirling196492324-122
8Albion186392331-821
9Elgin184681625-918
10Cowdenbeath1824121129-1810
View full Scottish League Two table

