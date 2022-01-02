Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City0ForfarForfar Athletic0

Elgin City v Forfar Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McHale
  • 5Grivosti
  • 22Draper
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Spark
  • 2Cooper
  • 6MacEwan
  • 10Mailer
  • 11Machado
  • 8Peters
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 7Dingwall
  • 12Sopel
  • 14Towler
  • 15O'Keefe
  • 16Dingwall
  • 17A
  • 18Lawrence
  • 21Dunn

Forfar

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 19Munro
  • 4AndersonBooked at 2mins
  • 3Strachan
  • 10Slater
  • 20Harkins
  • 17McCluskey
  • 22Moore
  • 24Crossan
  • 18Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 6Whyte
  • 11Anderson
  • 12Doris
  • 16Gallagher
  • 21Sanderson
  • 23Irvine
  • 25Fisher
Referee:
Dan McFarlane

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Tom Grivosti (Elgin City).

  2. Post update

    PJ Crossan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.

  4. Post update

    Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gary Harkins (Forfar Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Josh Peters (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Angus Mailer (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Angus Mailer (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Steven Anderson (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Steven Anderson (Forfar Athletic).

  15. Post update

    (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts17133138152342
2Forfar19106335181736
3Annan Athletic19103632221033
4Edinburgh City187472227-525
5Stenhousemuir196672730-324
6Stranraer196582228-623
7Stirling196492324-122
8Albion186392331-821
9Elgin184681625-918
10Cowdenbeath1824121129-1810
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories