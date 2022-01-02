Elgin City v Forfar Athletic

Foul by Tom Grivosti (Elgin City).
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McHale
- 5Grivosti
- 22Draper
- 4McHardy
- 3Spark
- 2Cooper
- 6MacEwan
- 10Mailer
- 11Machado
- 8Peters
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 7Dingwall
- 12Sopel
- 14Towler
- 15O'Keefe
- 16Dingwall
- 17A
- 18Lawrence
- 21Dunn
Forfar
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 19Munro
- 4AndersonBooked at 2mins
- 3Strachan
- 10Slater
- 20Harkins
- 17McCluskey
- 22Moore
- 24Crossan
- 18Shepherd
Substitutes
- 6Whyte
- 11Anderson
- 12Doris
- 16Gallagher
- 21Sanderson
- 23Irvine
- 25Fisher
- Referee:
- Dan McFarlane
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
PJ Crossan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.
Post update
Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Gary Harkins (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Josh Peters (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Angus Mailer (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Angus Mailer (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Steven Anderson (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Steven Anderson (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
(Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.