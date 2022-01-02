Scottish League Two
StranraerStranraer0Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0

Stranraer v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Stranraer

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Baker
  • 15Ross
  • 12Hamill
  • 5Sonkur
  • 23Smith
  • 8Gallagher
  • 2Robertson
  • 11Woods
  • 14Walker
  • 20Yates
  • 10Watson

Substitutes

  • 4Langan
  • 16Hawkshaw
  • 17Moore
  • 18Irving
  • 19Rennie
  • 24Duffy

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Clark
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Hunter
  • 4Moxon
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Smith
  • 10Garrity

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Steele
  • 15Goss
  • 16Fleming
  • 17Purdue
  • 18McCartney
Referee:
Stewart Luke

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Paul Woods (Stranraer).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic).

  4. Post update

    Craig Ross (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josh Walker (Stranraer).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ayrton Sonkur (Stranraer).

  10. Post update

    Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts17133138152342
2Forfar19106335181736
3Annan Athletic19103632221033
4Edinburgh City187472227-525
5Stenhousemuir196672730-324
6Stranraer196582228-623
7Stirling196492324-122
8Albion186392331-821
9Elgin184681625-918
10Cowdenbeath1824121129-1810
View full Scottish League Two table

