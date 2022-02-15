Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers

Match ends, Edinburgh City 1, Albion Rovers 2.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Schwake
- 15Logan
- 16Brydon
- 29Travis
- 22Brian
- 7McDonaldSubstituted forJardineat 63'minutes
- 5Stirling
- 23MurrayBooked at 57mins
- 10Handling
- 26Robertson
- 19ShanleySubstituted forSeeat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Hamilton
- 6Jardine
- 9See
- 12Berry
- 14Farrell
- 20Leighfield
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Stone
- 2Lynas
- 4McGowan
- 5Fagan
- 3Malcolm
- 7WilsonSubstituted forRobertsat 85'minutes
- 8Wilson
- 6Leslie
- 11Reilly
- 10ByrneSubstituted forJackat 70'minutes
- 9WrightSubstituted forDohertyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Roberts
- 14Robinson
- 15Doherty
- 16Jack
- 17Binnie
- 18Fernie
- 19Wilson
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
- Attendance:
- 321
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Albion Rovers 2.
Foul by Daniel Jardine (Edinburgh City).
Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Cammy Logan.
Foul by Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).
Joshua Jack (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Scott Roberts replaces Callum Wilson.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Albion Rovers 2. Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joshua Jack.
Foul by John Robertson (Edinburgh City).
Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Michael Travis (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joshua Jack (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Foul by Cammy Logan (Edinburgh City).
Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Albion Rovers 1. John Robertson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Jardine.
Goal!
Own Goal by Michael Travis, Edinburgh City. Edinburgh City 0, Albion Rovers 1.