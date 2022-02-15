Scottish League Two
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City1AlbionAlbion Rovers2

Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers



Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Schwake
  • 15Logan
  • 16Brydon
  • 29Travis
  • 22Brian
  • 7McDonaldSubstituted forJardineat 63'minutes
  • 5Stirling
  • 23MurrayBooked at 57mins
  • 10Handling
  • 26Robertson
  • 19ShanleySubstituted forSeeat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Hamilton
  • 6Jardine
  • 9See
  • 12Berry
  • 14Farrell
  • 20Leighfield

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Stone
  • 2Lynas
  • 4McGowan
  • 5Fagan
  • 3Malcolm
  • 7WilsonSubstituted forRobertsat 85'minutes
  • 8Wilson
  • 6Leslie
  • 11Reilly
  • 10ByrneSubstituted forJackat 70'minutes
  • 9WrightSubstituted forDohertyat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Roberts
  • 14Robinson
  • 15Doherty
  • 16Jack
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Fernie
  • 19Wilson
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid
Attendance:
321

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Edinburgh City 1, Albion Rovers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Albion Rovers 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Jardine (Edinburgh City).

  4. Post update

    Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Cammy Logan.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).

  7. Post update

    Joshua Jack (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Scott Roberts replaces Callum Wilson.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Albion Rovers 2. Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joshua Jack.

  11. Post update

    Foul by John Robertson (Edinburgh City).

  12. Post update

    Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Michael Travis (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Jack (Albion Rovers).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Logan (Edinburgh City).

  18. Post update

    Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Albion Rovers 1. John Robertson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Jardine.

  20. Goal!

    Own Goal by Michael Travis, Edinburgh City. Edinburgh City 0, Albion Rovers 1.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts22164250212952
2Forfar24127545271843
3Annan Athletic24125740281241
4Edinburgh City2410683335-236
5Stenhousemuir239593436-232
6Stranraer2586113341-830
7Stirling2476112933-427
8Albion2374122738-1125
9Elgin2567122438-1425
10Cowdenbeath2244141533-1816
View full Scottish League Two table

