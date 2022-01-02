Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead0Cove RangersCove Rangers0

Peterhead v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Long
  • 8Brown
  • 5Brown
  • 4McDonald
  • 22A
  • 10Cameron
  • 12McCarthy
  • 7Ritchie
  • 14Payne
  • 9McLean
  • 20Duncan

Substitutes

  • 6Ferry
  • 15Strachan
  • 18Brown
  • 27Diamond
  • 99Lyle

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 2Neill
  • 25Logan
  • 8Yule
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 20Leitch
  • 11McIntosh
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 15Anderson
  • 17Adeyemo
  • 23Gourlay
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Morgyn Neill (Cove Rangers).

  2. Post update

    Ryan Duncan (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robbie Leitch (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead).

  5. Post update

    Morgyn Neill (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).

  7. Post update

    Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 2nd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers20125341192241
2Montrose2099233161736
3Airdrieonians1911263022835
4Queen's Park1869332191327
5Peterhead206592831-323
6Clyde186572333-1023
7Falkirk186482128-722
8Alloa195592633-720
9Dumbarton1953112538-1318
10East Fife1935112141-2014
View full Scottish League One table

