Peterhead v Cove Rangers

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Cove Rangers).
PeterheadPeterhead0Cove RangersCove Rangers0
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 3-4-3
Ryan Duncan (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Robbie Leitch (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead).
Morgyn Neill (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).
Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|20
|12
|5
|3
|41
|19
|22
|41
|2
|Montrose
|20
|9
|9
|2
|33
|16
|17
|36
|3
|Airdrieonians
|19
|11
|2
|6
|30
|22
|8
|35
|4
|Queen's Park
|18
|6
|9
|3
|32
|19
|13
|27
|5
|Peterhead
|20
|6
|5
|9
|28
|31
|-3
|23
|6
|Clyde
|18
|6
|5
|7
|23
|33
|-10
|23
|7
|Falkirk
|18
|6
|4
|8
|21
|28
|-7
|22
|8
|Alloa
|19
|5
|5
|9
|26
|33
|-7
|20
|9
|Dumbarton
|19
|5
|3
|11
|25
|38
|-13
|18
|10
|East Fife
|19
|3
|5
|11
|21
|41
|-20
|14