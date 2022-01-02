Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife0MontroseMontrose0

East Fife v Montrose

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Mercer
  • 17Steele
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 11Millar
  • 6McManus
  • 7Denholm
  • 20Blair
  • 22Connell

Substitutes

  • 4Dow
  • 9Wallace
  • 14Watt
  • 15Mansouri
  • 18Newton
  • 19Higgins
  • 21Campbell

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Lennox
  • 6Masson
  • 14Dillon
  • 4Allan
  • 3Steeves
  • 19Callaghan
  • 8Watson
  • 20Ballantyne
  • 7Webster
  • 18Simpson
  • 11Lyons

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 9Keatings
  • 15Whatley
  • 16Campbell
  • 22Brown
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Elijah Simpson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Connor McManus (East Fife).

  5. Post update

    Paul Watson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor McManus (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

  9. Post update

    Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Blair Lyons (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Steele (East Fife).

  13. Post update

    Elijah Simpson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Allan (Montrose).

  15. Post update

    Kyle Connell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 2nd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers20125341192241
2Montrose2099233161736
3Airdrieonians1911263022835
4Queen's Park1869332191327
5Peterhead206592831-323
6Clyde186572333-1023
7Falkirk186482128-722
8Alloa195592633-720
9Dumbarton1953112538-1318
10East Fife1935112141-2014
View full Scottish League One table

