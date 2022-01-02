East Fife v Montrose

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Gallacher
- 12Mercer
- 17Steele
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 2Dunsmore
- 11Millar
- 6McManus
- 7Denholm
- 20Blair
- 22Connell
Substitutes
- 4Dow
- 9Wallace
- 14Watt
- 15Mansouri
- 18Newton
- 19Higgins
- 21Campbell
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Lennox
- 6Masson
- 14Dillon
- 4Allan
- 3Steeves
- 19Callaghan
- 8Watson
- 20Ballantyne
- 7Webster
- 18Simpson
- 11Lyons
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 9Keatings
- 15Whatley
- 16Campbell
- 22Brown
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
Attempt saved. Elijah Simpson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Connor McManus (East Fife).
Paul Watson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Connor McManus (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Blair Lyons (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Foul by Aaron Steele (East Fife).
Elijah Simpson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Allan (Montrose).
Kyle Connell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.