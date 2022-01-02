Scottish League One
DumbartonDumbarton0AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians1

Dumbarton v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 8GegganBooked at 33mins
  • 4Lynch
  • 3Boyle
  • 20Muir
  • 19Wilson
  • 15Pignatiello
  • 18Paton
  • 10StokesSubstituted forMaleyat 76'minutes
  • 9OrsiSubstituted forSchiavoneat 67'minutes
  • 11MacLean

Substitutes

  • 21O'Neil
  • 22McKnight
  • 24Maley
  • 25Schiavone

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Currie
  • 16Watson
  • 7McCabe
  • 6Fordyce
  • 19Walker
  • 8Agnew
  • 15McDonald
  • 10Easton
  • 2McInroy
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forAllanat 87'minutes
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Quitongo
  • 4Kerr
  • 12Ritchie
  • 14Allan
  • 18Cantley
  • 20Caves
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ryan Schiavone (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jordan Allan replaces Calum Gallagher because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Callum Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).

  6. Post update

    Patrick Boyle (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Geggan (Dumbarton).

  13. Post update

    Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Scott Walker.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Muir (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Evan Maley replaces Eoghan Stokes.

  19. Post update

    Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Carlo Pignatiello (Dumbarton).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers20125341192241
2Montrose2099233161736
3Airdrieonians1911263022835
4Queen's Park1869332191327
5Peterhead206592831-323
6Clyde186572333-1023
7Falkirk186482128-722
8Alloa195592633-720
9Dumbarton1953112538-1318
10East Fife1935112141-2014
View full Scottish League One table

