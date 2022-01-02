Dumbarton v Airdrieonians

Ryan Schiavone (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ramsbottom
- 8GegganBooked at 33mins
- 4Lynch
- 3Boyle
- 20Muir
- 19Wilson
- 15Pignatiello
- 18Paton
- 10StokesSubstituted forMaleyat 76'minutes
- 9OrsiSubstituted forSchiavoneat 67'minutes
- 11MacLean
Substitutes
- 21O'Neil
- 22McKnight
- 24Maley
- 25Schiavone
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Currie
- 16Watson
- 7McCabe
- 6Fordyce
- 19Walker
- 8Agnew
- 15McDonald
- 10Easton
- 2McInroy
- 9GallagherSubstituted forAllanat 87'minutes
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 3Quitongo
- 4Kerr
- 12Ritchie
- 14Allan
- 18Cantley
- 20Caves
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jordan Allan replaces Calum Gallagher because of an injury.
Callum Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).
Patrick Boyle (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.
Attempt saved. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.
Attempt saved. Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Dumbarton).
Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Scott Walker.
Attempt saved. Sam Muir (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution, Dumbarton. Evan Maley replaces Eoghan Stokes.
Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Carlo Pignatiello (Dumbarton).