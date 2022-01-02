Match ends, Arbroath 0, Inverness CT 0.
Jack Hamilton was denied a debut goal as Arbroath drew with Inverness to stay three points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship.
The substitute diverted James Craigen's shot into the net but was flagged offside.
Earlier, Thomas O'Brien and Craigen had been off target for Arbroath.
Aaron Doran came close for second-placed Inverness before going off injured and David Carson fired against the outside of a post for the visitors.
Arbroath miss out on a fifth consecutive win but extend their unbeaten sequence to 12 as Inverness, who have a game in hand, remain a point above Raith Rovers.
Striker Hamilton has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston as Joel Nouble prepares to head back in the other direction and got 20 minutes with his new team-mates.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell: "At the start of the day, we're three points clear at the top of the league. At the end of the day, we're still three points clear against a full-time team.
"No real clear cut chances. Two really good teams, two good defences. I've no complaints whatsoever about my players. We didn't think (the Jack Hamilton incident) was offside. A draw was probably a fair result."
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds: "A good point. We've got a spirit and we had to dig in. They've got big lads up front and then they threw big lads on. We stood strong and we stood firm.
"It's all to play for. It's a tough Championship. We'll be hoping to win it. I wouldn't say we will win it but we're hoping to win it. There's a lot of other teams saying that as well."
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 28CraigenSubstituted forLinnat 79'minutes
- 7GoldSubstituted forHamiltonat 70'minutes
- 19DowdsSubstituted forHilsonat 82'minutes
- 17Nouble
Substitutes
- 6Low
- 9Hilson
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 20Hamilton
- 21Antell
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ridgers
- 2Duffy
- 15BroadfootBooked at 63mins
- 6DevineBooked at 72mins
- 5Deas
- 14WalshSubstituted forHydeat 86'minutes
- 18AllardiceBooked at 12mins
- 8Carson
- 10DoranSubstituted forHarperat 44'minutes
- 9MckaySubstituted forDukuat 76'minutes
- 11Sutherland
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 19Duku
- 28Hyde
- 33Nicolson
- 41Esson
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 494
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Inverness CT 0.
Post update
Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).
Post update
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Post update
Foul by Chris Hamilton (Arbroath).
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joel Nouble (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Lewis Hyde replaces Tom Walsh.
Post update
Foul by Joel Nouble (Arbroath).
Post update
Wallace Duffy (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Dale Hilson replaces Anton Dowds.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Carson.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces James Craigen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Manny Duku (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Manny Duku replaces Billy Mckay.