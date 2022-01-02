Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Arbroath 0-0 Inverness CT: Top two remain three points apart in second tier

Aaron Doran threatens for Inverness against Arbroath
Aaron Doran threatened for Inverness before going off injured

Jack Hamilton was denied a debut goal as Arbroath drew with Inverness to stay three points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship.

The substitute diverted James Craigen's shot into the net but was flagged offside.

Earlier, Thomas O'Brien and Craigen had been off target for Arbroath.

Aaron Doran came close for second-placed Inverness before going off injured and David Carson fired against the outside of a post for the visitors.

Arbroath miss out on a fifth consecutive win but extend their unbeaten sequence to 12 as Inverness, who have a game in hand, remain a point above Raith Rovers.

Striker Hamilton has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston as Joel Nouble prepares to head back in the other direction and got 20 minutes with his new team-mates.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell: "At the start of the day, we're three points clear at the top of the league. At the end of the day, we're still three points clear against a full-time team.

"No real clear cut chances. Two really good teams, two good defences. I've no complaints whatsoever about my players. We didn't think (the Jack Hamilton incident) was offside. A draw was probably a fair result."

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds: "A good point. We've got a spirit and we had to dig in. They've got big lads up front and then they threw big lads on. We stood strong and we stood firm.

"It's all to play for. It's a tough Championship. We'll be hoping to win it. I wouldn't say we will win it but we're hoping to win it. There's a lot of other teams saying that as well."

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 28CraigenSubstituted forLinnat 79'minutes
  • 7GoldSubstituted forHamiltonat 70'minutes
  • 19DowdsSubstituted forHilsonat 82'minutes
  • 17Nouble

Substitutes

  • 6Low
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 20Hamilton
  • 21Antell

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 15BroadfootBooked at 63mins
  • 6DevineBooked at 72mins
  • 5Deas
  • 14WalshSubstituted forHydeat 86'minutes
  • 18AllardiceBooked at 12mins
  • 8Carson
  • 10DoranSubstituted forHarperat 44'minutes
  • 9MckaySubstituted forDukuat 76'minutes
  • 11Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 19Duku
  • 28Hyde
  • 33Nicolson
  • 41Esson
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
494

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arbroath 0, Inverness CT 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Inverness CT 0.

  3. Post update

    Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).

  5. Post update

    Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Chris Hamilton (Arbroath).

  8. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joel Nouble (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Danny Devine.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Lewis Hyde replaces Tom Walsh.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Arbroath).

  13. Post update

    Wallace Duffy (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Danny Devine.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Dale Hilson replaces Anton Dowds.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Carson.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces James Craigen.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Manny Duku (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Manny Duku replaces Billy Mckay.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath20108233141938
2Inverness CT19105426141235
3Raith Rovers209742719834
4Kilmarnock19103624141033
5Partick Thistle1894530161431
6Hamilton206592234-1223
7Ayr194691832-1418
8Queen of Sth1945101929-1017
9Dunfermline192981831-1315
10Morton192891731-1414
View full Scottish Championship table

