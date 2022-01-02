Arbroath v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 28Craigen
- 7Gold
- 19Dowds
- 17Nouble
Substitutes
- 6Low
- 9Hilson
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 20Hamilton
- 21Antell
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ridgers
- 2Duffy
- 15Broadfoot
- 6Devine
- 5Deas
- 14Walsh
- 18AllardiceBooked at 12mins
- 8Carson
- 10Doran
- 9Mckay
- 11Sutherland
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 19Duku
- 28Hyde
- 33Nicolson
- 41Esson
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Anton Dowds (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.