Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Arbroath v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 28Craigen
  • 7Gold
  • 19Dowds
  • 17Nouble

Substitutes

  • 6Low
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 20Hamilton
  • 21Antell

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 14Walsh
  • 18AllardiceBooked at 12mins
  • 8Carson
  • 10Doran
  • 9Mckay
  • 11Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 19Duku
  • 28Hyde
  • 33Nicolson
  • 41Esson
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Post update

    Anton Dowds (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

  7. Post update

    Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  9. Post update

    Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath20108233141938
2Inverness CT19105426141235
3Raith Rovers209742719834
4Kilmarnock19103624141033
5Partick Thistle1894530161431
6Hamilton205691934-1521
7Queen of Sth194691926-718
8Ayr194691832-1418
9Dunfermline192981831-1315
10Morton192891731-1414
View full Scottish Championship table

