David Moyo (centre) scored his fifth goal of the season

Hamilton Academical eased to a third Scottish Championship win in a row over Queen of the South after home captain Willie Gibson was sent off for dissent.

The winger protested referee Barry Cook's decision to award the 21st-minute penalty that led to the opener.

Roberto Nditi was ruled to have pulled down Ronan Hughes, Josh Rae saved Josh Mullin's spot kick, but fellow forward David Moyo followed up to score.

Fine second-half finishes from Jamie Hamilton and Mullin settled the game.

Rae, who was making his first start since August after Sol Brynn was recalled by Middlesbrough, had been the busier goalkeeper after Accies took control once the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Accies, who handed a debut to their centre-half signing from Drogheda United, Daniel O'Reilly, consolidate sixth place in the second tier and move six points clear of their third-bottom hosts.