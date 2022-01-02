Match ends, Queen of the South 0, Hamilton Academical 3.
Hamilton Academical eased to a third Scottish Championship win in a row over Queen of the South after home captain Willie Gibson was sent off for dissent.
The winger protested referee Barry Cook's decision to award the 21st-minute penalty that led to the opener.
Roberto Nditi was ruled to have pulled down Ronan Hughes, Josh Rae saved Josh Mullin's spot kick, but fellow forward David Moyo followed up to score.
Fine second-half finishes from Jamie Hamilton and Mullin settled the game.
Rae, who was making his first start since August after Sol Brynn was recalled by Middlesbrough, had been the busier goalkeeper after Accies took control once the hosts were reduced to 10 men.
Accies, who handed a debut to their centre-half signing from Drogheda United, Daniel O'Reilly, consolidate sixth place in the second tier and move six points clear of their third-bottom hosts.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Rae
- 3Cooper
- 33GibsonBooked at 21mins
- 16East
- 13Debayo
- 20Nditi
- 8Todd
- 15McGrory
- 49Soares JuniorSubstituted forJosephat 72'minutes
- 10ConnellySubstituted forFitzpatrickat 87'minutes
- 9RoySubstituted forLiddleat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Fitzpatrick
- 14Liddle
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 30Cowie
Hamilton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 23Hilton
- 6Hamilton
- 3Popescu
- 34O'Reilly
- 27Shiels
- 2Virtanen
- 11SmithSubstituted forRyanat 67'minutes
- 15HughesSubstituted forWinterat 82'minutes
- 16Mullin
- 26RedfernSubstituted forBrownat 82'minutes
- 20Moyo
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 9Ryan
- 19Winter
- 21Munro
- 31Smith
- 33Brown
- 37McGinn
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 197
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away10
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Hamilton Academical 3.
Post update
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jamie Hamilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Lee Connelly.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alexander Cooper.
Post update
Foul by David Moyo (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Euan East (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Ellis Brown replaces Marley Redfern.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andy Winter replaces Ronan Hughes.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Hamilton Academical 3. Josh Mullin (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marley Redfern.
Post update
Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).
Post update
Marley Redfern (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Niyah Joseph replaces Ruben Soares Junior.
Post update
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jamie Hamilton.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Hamilton Academical 2. Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Debayo (Queen of the South).
Post update
Attempt missed. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andrew Ryan replaces Lewis Smith.