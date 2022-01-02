Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0HamiltonHamilton Academical3

Queen of the South 0-3 Hamilton Academical: Hosts pay penalty after Gibson red card

Hamilton Accies' David Moyo celebrates
David Moyo (centre) scored his fifth goal of the season

Hamilton Academical eased to a third Scottish Championship win in a row over Queen of the South after home captain Willie Gibson was sent off for dissent.

The winger protested referee Barry Cook's decision to award the 21st-minute penalty that led to the opener.

Roberto Nditi was ruled to have pulled down Ronan Hughes, Josh Rae saved Josh Mullin's spot kick, but fellow forward David Moyo followed up to score.

Fine second-half finishes from Jamie Hamilton and Mullin settled the game.

Rae, who was making his first start since August after Sol Brynn was recalled by Middlesbrough, had been the busier goalkeeper after Accies took control once the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Accies, who handed a debut to their centre-half signing from Drogheda United, Daniel O'Reilly, consolidate sixth place in the second tier and move six points clear of their third-bottom hosts.

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Rae
  • 3Cooper
  • 33GibsonBooked at 21mins
  • 16East
  • 13Debayo
  • 20Nditi
  • 8Todd
  • 15McGrory
  • 49Soares JuniorSubstituted forJosephat 72'minutes
  • 10ConnellySubstituted forFitzpatrickat 87'minutes
  • 9RoySubstituted forLiddleat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Fitzpatrick
  • 14Liddle
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 30Cowie

Hamilton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 23Hilton
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3Popescu
  • 34O'Reilly
  • 27Shiels
  • 2Virtanen
  • 11SmithSubstituted forRyanat 67'minutes
  • 15HughesSubstituted forWinterat 82'minutes
  • 16Mullin
  • 26RedfernSubstituted forBrownat 82'minutes
  • 20Moyo

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 9Ryan
  • 19Winter
  • 21Munro
  • 31Smith
  • 33Brown
  • 37McGinn
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
197

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home1
Away19
Shots on Target
Home0
Away10
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queen of the South 0, Hamilton Academical 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Hamilton Academical 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jamie Hamilton.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Lee Connelly.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alexander Cooper.

  6. Post update

    Foul by David Moyo (Hamilton Academical).

  7. Post update

    Euan East (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Ellis Brown replaces Marley Redfern.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andy Winter replaces Ronan Hughes.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Queen of the South 0, Hamilton Academical 3. Josh Mullin (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marley Redfern.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).

  12. Post update

    Marley Redfern (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Niyah Joseph replaces Ruben Soares Junior.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jamie Hamilton.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Queen of the South 0, Hamilton Academical 2. Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Ronan Hughes (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Josh Debayo (Queen of the South).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andrew Ryan replaces Lewis Smith.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath20108233141938
2Inverness CT19105426141235
3Raith Rovers209742719834
4Kilmarnock19103624141033
5Partick Thistle1894530161431
6Hamilton206592234-1223
7Ayr194691832-1418
8Queen of Sth1945101929-1017
9Dunfermline192981831-1315
10Morton192891731-1414
View full Scottish Championship table

